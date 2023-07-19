^

Enrique Gil makes big-screen comeback, ventures into film production

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
July 19, 2023 | 12:00am
After years of showbiz hiatus, Enrique Gil makes his movie comeback via ANIMA Studios’ comedy-adventure I Am Not Big Bird.

Enrique Gil “wanted to do something different” at this point in his life. So when he was presented with a comedy-adventure themed film I Am Not Big Bird, he gladly accepted the project.

Co-produced by ANIMA Studios, Black Sheep, Epicmedia and the actor’s own production outfit Make-A-Break Productions, I Am Not Big Bird also marked Enrique’s first venture into film production and his comeback movie. He last appeared in the teleserye Make It with You with Liza Soberano in 2020.

It was a no-brainer for the 31-year-old actor to do a comedy flick as he was influenced by his late dad who would “make people happy and make them laugh whatever happens.”

Enrique shared during the ANIMA Studios’ Anniversary Party: Future Horizons at the Ugly Duck Poblacion, Makati City last week that his father’s mantra’s “laughter is the best medicine” really stuck with him.

“So, I said, as my comeback… I wanna do something different. And more than anything, I just want (to have) a good time, I want the people to have a good time. I just want the people to be happy, to laugh at all the stress in life. As simple as that. Let’s have a good time,” he stated.

The cast members of I Am Not Big Bird — (from left) Enrique Gil, Nikko Natividad, Pepe Herrera and Red Ollero — grace ANIMA Studios’ anniversary party at the Ugly Duck Poblacion, Makati City.

It was intentional that he chose that kind of genre because comedy is something that he hasn’t done before. “So that when I look back when I am old, I will get to watch it. (I can tell myself that) yes, I was able to do this thing that I wanted to do,” he commented.

As fans would know, Enrique did mostly romantic-drama projects in the past. But he doesn’t mind trying out a new genre, such as the sexy-comedy I Am Not Big Bird. In his words, “I think it’s good. Because the problem is if you are too comfortable you don’t move. You have to be uncomfortable para gumalaw. So I really take that into heart.”

Enrique said that he feels he is starting over again following years of hiatus. “Ewan ko. Sa tagal kong nawala, parang start to zero na naman ako. I think it’s gonna feel all new again kasi medyo hindi na ako sanay mag-taping (because I’m not used to taping anymore).” But he believes that he “will feel ready” when the filming starts. “For now, I’m super excited.”

The head of ANIMA Studios Bianca Balbuena shared how hands-on Enrique was in the creative development and in crafting out the dialogue for the film.

“So a lot of the dialogue input was from him. And a lot of revisions. And every time we sent the revised script, the day after, he already read it. So that’s how dedicated he is (and in) casting also. It’s gonna be in cinemas this year and international cinemas hopefully next year,” Bianca said.

Enrique, for his part, “felt amazing” on this new venture of his. “I was at a point where I wanted my life to be peaceful. Iiwan ko yung (I would leave) showbiz. I just wanted to focus on my business, my mom’s business.

“But you know, something did not sit well with me. I said, ‘I can’t just leave the industry without having a legacy on the projects that I’ve done.’ I wanna make a difference in the industry,” he asserted and added that he wants to push Filipino content not just locally but also in the global market.

Those realizations inspired him to make a comeback. “Maybe when I get older, even though I can no longer act or be in front of the camera, I can still give entertainment to Filipinos kahit papano,” he reflected.

“Parang I just wanted to give something na kahit wala na ako sa camera, in the future, like you know I can still provide entertainment content for Filipinos.

ANIMA Studios head Bianca Balbuena (in yellow) with director Victor Villanueva (leftmost) with the rest of the creatives, executives and talents behind I Am Not Big Bird.
“My dream is that we (Filipinos) will get recognition in other countries. That’s it basically. That’s the legacy that I wanted to leave (in the industry). And yeah, I get to do it now so (I’m) super happy,” reiterated Enrique who recently signed an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN for an upcoming television series.

Meanwhile, the movie I Am Not Big Bird is set in the 2000s. It follows the story of a group of Filipino friends who go to Bangkok for a vacation. Chaos ensues when one of them gets thrust into unwanted attention because he is a look-alike of a famous Thai porn star named Big Bird.

I Am Not Big Bird was written by Palanca Award winner Lilit Reyes and Joma Labayen (John En Martian, Kusina Kings, Boy Bastos) and directed by Victor Villanueva (Patay na si Hesus, John En Martian, Boy Bastos).

The production will begin soon and is slated for release within the year.

The film also stars Red Ollero, Nikko Natividad and Pepe Herrera. The cast members are looking forward to making some good memories in their filming location in Thailand.

Pepe told The STAR that he wants to try pad thai and “ping-pong” in Thailand while Nikko wants to witness the “magic show” there.

Enrique and Red added that they just want to “have a good time with the group.”

