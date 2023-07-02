'G na G': Barbie Forteza earns praise from Vice Ganda, meets 'Batang Cute-Po' Argus

Barbie Forteza (center) in a production number with Belle Mariano, Alexa Ilacad and Kim Chiu in the July 1, 2023 episode of "It's Showtime."

MANILA, Philippines — Barbie Forteza's appearance on "It's Showtime" gets a nod from Vice Ganda, leading the latter to comment that the actress fits in with their group of jolly noontime hosts.

Vice Ganda retweeted a tweet that shows a clip of Barbie screaming the show's popular opening spiel, "What's up, madlang people?"

"Bagay si Barbie sa Showtime. I love her vibe," wrote the popular comedian-host on Twitter.

Barbie retweeted it with teary eyes.

"OMG. Maraming salamat po. G na G po ako!" she wrote, the later phrase confirming her answer in the affirmative.

Some of the replies in the thread's comments section agreed and said Barbie could be one of the show's hosts as she matches the energy of some of the hosts, notably Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis.

Barbie was among the GMA-7 stars who joined the opening number of "It's Showtime" yesterday, July, 1. She danced with show host Kim Chiu and fellow guests, ABS-CBN stars Alexa Ilacad and Belle Mariano.

"It's Showtime" aired for the first time on GMA-7's affiliate channel, GTV, after its contract expired with TV5 last June 30.

Bagay si Barbie sa Showtime. I love her vibe! https://t.co/Saf51DKf5U — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) July 1, 2023

Omg! ???? Maraming salamat po! G na G po ako! ???????? https://t.co/SdPqcZmL0q — Barbie Forteza (@dealwithBARBIE) July 1, 2023

Meanwhile, the cute interaction between Barbie and "Batang Cute-Po" contestant Argus went viral online.

The clip showed Barbie standing still while smiling for the cameras. In front of her were several of the kid contestants of the show's popular segment "Batang Cute-Po." Among them was Argus.

The little boy was seen looking up at Barbie, who was staring straight at the camera while beaming with joy.

When he caught her attention, he immediately went to hug her. Barbie bent and made the "high five" gesture with him.

Argus is a fan of "Maria Clara at Ibarra," the historical portal fantasy show that stars Barbie as Klay, who gets transported inside Dr. Jose Rizal's novels, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo."

is this the same kid (argus, right) who enjoys watching MCI? he seems to be trying to shoot his shot before approaching barbie, and it's the cutest interaction ever!



ganda ba ni ate klay, babie?? next time with kuya fidel naman haha



BarbieForteza ItsHerTime

#GnaGsaShowtime pic.twitter.com/mNoKMNSq9r — ?? (@thesalamisim) July 1, 2023

