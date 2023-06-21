^

Maine Mendoza hopes Alden Richards will join TV5 noontime show; leaves wedding planning to fight with TVJ

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 21, 2023 | 8:23am
AlDub, also known as MaiChard: Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maine Mendoza revealed that she's hoping that Alden Richards will also be a part of the Dabarkads' new TV5 noontime show. 

At the press conference held in TV5 Media Center yesterday, Maine admitted that it would be possible if GMA-7 would allow Alden to join their TV5 show. 

"Hindi ko alam kung paano ang mangyayari pero si Alden naman ay legit Dabarkads. Hopefully, hindi ko pa rin alam din e, pero hopefully makasama namin siya dito sa show namin sa TV5," she said.  

Maine said that her communication with Alden is still intact. 

"Oo naman. Kaming mga Dabarkads namin constant pa rin 'yung communication dito sa bagong show, bagong tahanan, 'yung updates gano'n pa rin," she said. 

When asked why she chose Tito, Vic and Joey over the show's former producer, TAPE Inc., Maine said it's all about values and loyalty.  

"Kasi for me no amount of money can buy for my established values, self-respect and loyalty. So sa pagtanggap namin, sa akin, eight years ago, no'ng sumama ako sa 'Eat Bulaga' ang maibabalik ko lang sa kanila ay 'yung loyalty ko, 'yung pasasalamat ko, and 'yung tulad ng paglaban nila sa amin, ilalaban din namin sila kahit saan," she said. 

She shared that she is she already on leave when the "Eat Bulaga" brouhaha happened but she didn't leave the Dabarkads.  

"Actually naka-leave na talaga ko for the wedding planning so naka alot na 'yung June and July ko for wedding planning pero ayon siyempre hindi ko naman pwedeng iwan sila sa mga ganto. Tulad nga ng sabi ko, kung anong laban nila, laban din namin," she said. 

