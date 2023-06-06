â€˜Yung bashing expected namanâ€™: Paolo Contis hopes public gives new â€˜Eat Bulagaâ€™ hosts a chance

^

‘Yung bashing expected naman’: Paolo Contis hopes public gives new ‘Eat Bulaga’ hosts a chance

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 6, 2023 | 8:58am
Paolo Contis
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedian Paolo Contis hoped that the public will give the new "Eat Bulaga" set of hosts a chance. 

In a report by PEP, Paolo said that the hosts and management are very hopeful for their first day of work.

“Masaya at very hopeful ang atmosphere sa studio. From the bosses, staff, crew, lalo sa studio audience,” Paolo said.

“'Yung bashing expected naman 'yun. I just hope people can give us and the show a chance."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Paolo said that they are just working and doesn't want to hurt people. 

“Ang goal lang naman namin is magtrabaho at magpasaya ng tao. Wala kaming gustong apakan na tao,” he said. 

Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc.) revealed the new set of hosts for the longest noontime show "Eat Bulaga" on Monday afternoon.

The show's new set of hosts is now bannered by comedians Paolo, Betong Sumaya and Buboy Villar. 

Zoren Legaspi and Carmina Villaroel's twins Cassy and Mavy, and rumored presidential son Sandro Marcos' girlfriend Alexa Miro, are also the new hosts of the program. 

Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon announced on May 31, that they have resigned from TAPE, the production company that produced the longest-running noontime show. Their co-hosts, Ryan Agoncillo, Wally Bayola, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Jose Manalo and Paolo Ballesteros, followed suit as seen in the letter uploaded on the Instagram Stories of Pauleen Luna-Sotto. 

In its official statement, TAPE said that “Eat Bulaga” will continue despite the exodus of its hosts. It also asked the public to watch out for upcoming news on the beleaguered show. 

