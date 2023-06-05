^

Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya, Buboy Villar replace Tito, Vic and Joey as 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 5, 2023 | 1:02pm
Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya, Buboy Villar replace Tito, Vic and Joey as 'Eat Bulaga' hosts
The show's new set of hosts is bannered by comedians Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya and Buboy Villar
Screengrab from GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines — Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc.) revealed the new set of hosts for the longest noontime show "Eat Bulaga." 

The show's new set of hosts is now bannered by comedians Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya and Buboy Villar. 

Zoren Legaspi and Carmina Villaroel's twins Cassy and Mavy, and rumored presidential son Sandro Marcos' girlfriend Alexa Miro, are also the new hosts of the program. 

Internet users, however, showed their dismay to the new set of hosts of "Eat Bulaga."

"That is not #EatBulaga. That is fake Bulaga," a Twitter user wrote. 

"These artists who accepted this Eat Bulaga gig will undergo a career suicide for a while," another Twitter user wrote. 

Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon announced on Wednesday, May 31, that they have resigned from Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc.), the production company that produced the longest-running noontime show. Their co-hosts, Ryan Agoncillo, Wally Bayola, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Jose Manalo and Paolo Ballesteros, followed suit as seen in the letter uploaded on the Instagram Stories of Pauleen Luna-Sotto. 

In its official statement, TAPE said that “Eat Bulaga” will continue despite the exodus of its hosts. It also asked the public to watch out for upcoming news on the beleaguered show. 

“Abangan ninyo ang mga bagong magpapasaya at magpapatibok ng ating mga puso. Aasahan niyo ang mas masaya, mas nakakaaliw at HIGIT PA SA ISANG LIBO'T ISANG TUWA na Eat Bulaga. Patuloy ang Dabarkads na maglilingkod para sa inyo, mga Kapuso MULA APARRI HANGGANG JOLO AT SA BUONG MUNDO,” it said. 

Meanwhile, GMA Senior Vice President Annette Gozon-Valdes said that the network has no control over the situation. 

"Kung may say control lang tayo, may say lang tayo sa mangyayari, siyempre hindi natin sila papakawalan. 'Yun ang term nila. Pipigilan natin sila. Susubukan natin gawin ang lahat para mag-stay sila sa atin kaya lang sa totoo hands off ang GMA diyan kasi it was an internal issue between TVJ and TAPE, Inc.," she said.

According to her, GMA's own talent agency, Sparkle, is ready to provide "Eat Bulaga" with hosts.

"So, wala naman talaga kaming alam about those issues. Nalaman lang namin ang issues kapag lumalabas sa social media, sa newspaper o sa interviews so it wasn't right for us na makialam," she added.

RELATED: 'Kami 'yun, hindi TAPE': Tito Sotto says Tito, Vic, Joey own 'Eat Bulaga!' trademark

