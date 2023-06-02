^

Entertainment

WATCH: Iya Villania on hosting new 'Eat Bulaga'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 3:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Iya Villania revealed that she may consider hosting the new "Eat Bulaga" show if it will not have the same title.

Philstar.com asked Iya if she was willing to be one of the new hosts of a noontime show on GMA-7 during the Eden Cheese event earlier today in Trinoma, Quezon City. 

"Oh my gulay. It's hard to talk speak. Siguro kung iba 'yung pangalan ng show. I probably... I would consider," the host said. Iya is currently seen as the segment host of "Chika Minute," which airs on GMA-7's nightly newscast "24 Oras." 

She added that "Eat Bulaga" has cemented its legacy on Philippine television.  

"Siguro kasi I guess it's kind of sensitive especially because of the title. And the memories that it holds, the people that it holds so ayon, if ever, I might consider if it wasn't the title," she said. 

Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon announced on Wednesday, May 31, that they have resigned from Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc.), the production company that produced the longest-running noontime show. Their co-hosts, Ryan Agoncillo, Wally Bayola, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Jose Manalo and Paolo Ballesteros, followed suit as seen in the letter uploaded on the Instagram Stories of Pauleen Luna-Sotto. 

In its official statement, TAPE said that “Eat Bulaga” will continue despite the exodus of its hosts. It also asked the public to watch out for upcoming news on the beleaguered show. 

“Abangan ninyo ang mga bagong magpapasaya at magpapatibok ng ating mga puso. Aasahan niyo ang mas masaya, mas nakakaaliw at HIGIT PA SA ISANG LIBO'T ISANG TUWA na Eat Bulaga. Patuloy ang Dabarkads na maglilingkod para sa inyo, mga Kapuso MULA APARRI HANGGANG JOLO AT SA BUONG MUNDO,” it said. 

Iya led the National Cheese Day event by Eden at the Trinoma Activity Center where over a hundred people were in attendance. 

Apart from today's event, the brand also held the Almusalo-Salo Barangay Caravan in 180 barangays across Metro Manila and Luzon. The caravan gave away pandesal, which pairs well with cheese. 








    
        
            
            
             
            
            
            
            
            
             
            
            
            
            
            
        

    
        
            
            
            
            
            
            
            
            
             
            
            
            
            
            
        

    
        
            
            
             
            
            
            
            
            
             
            
            
            
            
            
        

    
        
            
            
            
            
            
            
            
            
             
            
            
            
            
            
        

    
        
            
            
            
            
            
            
            
            
             
            
            
            
            
            
        




