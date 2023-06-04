^

'Not my girlfriend': Jason Hernandez clarifies identity of 'mystery girl' in new MV

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 4, 2023 | 3:43pm
'Not my girlfriend': Jason Hernandez clarifies identity of 'mystery girl' in new MV
Singer Jason Hernandez posts about the "mystery girl" on his Instagram Stories on June 3, 2023.
Jason Hernandez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines —  Singer Jason Hernandez denied that the girl who appeared in his latest music video is his girlfriend, stressing that he is "technically still married."

Hernandez said the mystery girl on the music video of his latest single "Ikaw Pa Rin" is Sumaya McEvoy, a friend from El Nido, Palawan. 

He shared that her identity has already been known by some people, but he took time to clarify his relationship with her in his Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 3.

"Hi, for some people this has been clarified already but I want it to also come from me: the girl in the music video is not my girlfriend. Her name is Sumaya McEvoy, a friend from El Nido who was game enough to shoot the vid," as read on the text overlay of the photo of him and McEvoy. 

Since he decided to lie low in showbiz, Jason has been living in Palawan for the past few months following his estrangement from his wife, singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre. 

"I don't have a girlfriend because I am technically still married and of course I won't have one while my annulment has not been finalized yet," Hernandez revealed. 

His Instagram Stories post comes days after Moira addressed the cheating and ghostwriting allegations brought up in the viral post by composer Lolito Go. 

RELATED: 'Okay lang ‘yun': Jason Hernandez on Moira Dela Torre taking a swipe at him in her songs

JASON HERNANDEZ

MOIRA DELA TORRE

MOIRA DELA TORRE AND JASON MARVIN HERNANDEZ
