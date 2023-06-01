'I adore her with all my heart': Zack Tabudlo breaks silence over Moira Dela Torre rumored romance

MANILA, Philippines — Zack Tabudlo broke his silence over the romance rumors surrounding him and fellow singer Moira Dela Torre.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Zack said Moira's friends just tried to be in her side when she and Jason Hernandez ended their marriage.

“We were all in shock of what happened. We were all then leaning into protecting her and giving all of the love she needed. During the months that past, we were all just present for her,” he said.

Zack said that his closeness to Moira was taken out of context.

“I was there for a friend who needed my help and I wanted to give that protection and support that she gave me when I needed it. But that's not what everyone saw and what everyone knew,” he said.

The "Binibini" singer revealed that the rumors put so much pressure on him that he tried to take his own life.

“I kept quiet but it all became too heavy for me. The pressure, the accusations, the music, my mental state, and everything just crumbled down for me, and I gave up. I couldn't take it…But thank God he gave me another chance. I was in the hospital in a comma unresponsive, and everyone thought I didn't make it. After hours of them waiting, I woke up in the ER,” he said.

He also had a message for Moira who he said is the strongest person he has met in his life.

“I look up to her so much. She’s selfless, strong, caring, and so loving to the people around her. And I adore her with all my heart. She was one of the people who were there for me during my healing stages in the ward and I will never ever forget how much she’s helped me grow and move pass this phase of mine despite of all the things she went through," he said.

He also thanked his family, friends and fans for the support.

"I am in a better mental state now and I am so excited to give everyone more music that I have ready. I love you guys always and forever," he said.

