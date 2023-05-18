^

Chris Hemsworth coming to Manila in June for 'Extraction 2' premiere

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 18, 2023 | 10:08pm
Chris Hemsworth coming to Manila in June for 'Extraction 2' premiere
In the film, Chris is Tyler Rake, a fearless blackmarket mercenary with nothing left to lose. His life changes when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned crime lord.

MANILA, Philippines — Australian superstar Chris Hemsworth will be making a stop in Manila in June to attend the premiere of his upcoming movie "Extraction 2" for Netflix.

Chris will be accompanied by the film's director Sam Hargrave, whose directorial feature debut was the first movie, for the Asia Pacific red carpet premiere in Manila on June 5.

The actor briefly announced his planned visit to the Philippines in a video provided by Netflix.

"I'm coming to the Philippines soon. I'll be flying to Manila this June for the premiere of 'Extraction 2," Chris said. "I don't want you to miss out so please come join me. It'll be fun. Can't wait to see you all there soon. Take care. Bye for now."

Chris portrays black ops mercenary Tyler Rake who in the last film falls into a river after being shot in the neck but not before ensuring his temporary ward Ovi was secure.

The sequel confirms that Tyler did indeed survive and is tasked with another deadly mission: rescue the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from a prison.

Famed Marvel directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo are producers on "Extraction 2" — as are Chris and Sam — with Joe contributing to the script.

Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa reprise their roles from the first movie and are joined by new cast additions Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili.

"Extraction 2" premieres on Netflix globally on June 16. — Video from Netflix's Facebook

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth to 'take some time off' following discovery of increased risk of Alzheimer's

