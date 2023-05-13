^

Arjo Atayde looking forward to married life with Maine Mendoza

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 13, 2023 | 4:29pm
Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza
Arjo Atayde via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Even with so many things on his plate as an actor, congressman and producer, Arjo Atayde is looking forward to marrying his fiancée Maine Mendoza.

Arjo was at the special premiere of his new show "Cattleya Killer" at TriNoma last May 12, and he stopped to briefly talk to the media about his relationship with the "Eat Bulaga" host.

"Oh, I will definitely enjoy [married life] first. We'll see... Diyos na bahala," Arjo said when asked if his initial plan to have three kids was still on his mind. "Definitely we're looking forward to enjoying each other's company." 

The actor-politician also shared that he always tries to find space in his schedule to spend time with Maine and do things together.

Related: Arjo Atayde pens sweet birthday message for Maine Mendoza

He wouldn't give any further details about the wedding, such as his possible guests. The actor only shared that their wedding would take place sometime within the year, "I'm enjoying it."

Arjo portrays Anton de la Rosa on "Cattleya Killer," a spin-off sequel series to the 1996 action-thriller "Sa Aking Mga Kamay," starring Christopher de Leon and Aga Muhlach; the former reprises his role as Joven, Anton's father.

"I can't renew what he did. He's one of the most brilliant actors... to be honest, he's one of my favorites. We can only do as much as we can," Arjo said about Aga. "Nagpaalam naman kami. May timbre ito kay Tito Aga and he's happy about it."

All six episodes of "Cattleya Killer" will be streaming on Prime Video in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other selected territories beginning June 1.

RELATED: WATCH: 'Cattleya Killer' starring Arjo Atayde debuts official trailer, release date

ARJO ATAYDE

MAINE MENDOZA

PRIME VIDEO
