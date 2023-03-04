Arjo Atayde pens sweet birthday message for Maine Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-politician Arjo Atayde wrote a short but sweet message for his fiancéé Maine Mendoza who celebrated her 28th birthday yesterday, March 3.



On his Instagram account, Arjo posted three photos of himself with Maine on a beach bathed in the light of the sunset.



"I will love you beyond this lifetime. Happy birthday, my fiancé. I love you today and always," Arjo wrote in the caption.



Maine jokingly said her thanks in the comments, "Lolol love you love you!"

Fellow celebrities who greeted Maine on Arjo's post were Maja Salvador, Zeus Collins, Tim Yap, Christine Babao and Arjo's sister Ria.

Rumors of Arjo and Maine dating first circulated in December 2018 after they starred together in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles" alongside Coco Martin and Vic Sotto.

The couple officially announced they were exclusively dating a month later, and became engaged in July last year.

Last month, the couple went to Hong Kong where Maine shared photos of their visit in Disneyland.

