^

Arts and Culture

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown releasing first book in September

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 11:49am
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown releasing first book in September
Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems.
Netflix/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Teen actress Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things" and "Enola Holmes" fame will be releasing her first-ever novel "Nineteen Steps" this September 2023.

"Nineteen Steps" follows 18-year-old Nellie Morris who lives with her family in Bethnal Green during World War II, and after chance encounter with a nearby stationed American airman, a terrible incident occurs during an air raid with catastrophic consequences.

"As the truth about that night is revealed, Nellie’s world is torn apart. When it seems all hope is lost, Nellie finds that, against all odds, love and happiness can triumph," goes the novel's preview.

Millie said in a statement that the book is based on her grandmother Ruth who survived the Bethnal Green Tube Disaster, considered to be the largest single loss of civilian life in the United Kingdom during World War II.

"This book is very personal and close to my heart. I grew up listening to stories about her time living through the war. I’m honored to keep her story alive," Millie also said.

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears; Britney reminds she's 'not dead'

The novel will be published by HarperCollins imprint William Morrow, set to be released on Sept. 12, 2023.

"[It] is a tender, inspiring story about female resilience and the human spirit. Both heart-warming and heart-breaking, it’s a novel that portrays the strength and courage we find in family, friendship and community," said William Morrow executive editor Liz Stein in the same statement.

Liz added that she was "incredibly moved by the haunting, true tragedy at the core of the novel and enchanted by the unforgettable portrait of love in the time of war."

After starring in the fourth season of "Stranger Things" and an "Enola Holmes" sequel last year, Millie will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix fantasy film "Damsel" and the Russo Brothers sci-fi movie "The Electric State" based on the graphic novel of the same name.

The fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" will begin principal shooting in May; no release date has been announced by Netflix as of writing.

RELATED: How Enola Holmes mirrors Millie Bobby Brown in real life

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown releasing first book in September
1 hour ago

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown releasing first book in September

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Teen actress Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things" and "Enola Holmes" fame will be releasing her first-ever novel "Nineteen...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Casa de Memoria to hold first auction of the year
1 day ago

Casa de Memoria to hold first auction of the year

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Casa de Memoria, the auction house of the pre-war seaside estate Palacio de Memoria, is putting up 143 lots for its first...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Great British Festival returns: What to expect from 2023 BGC festivities
1 day ago

Great British Festival returns: What to expect from 2023 BGC festivities

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
There will be 36 British brands and companies that will be featured along with an exciting line-up of Filipino acts and musicians...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
&lsquo;Inspired by Bohol&rsquo;: International designers interpret Bohol arts, culture for P25-billion sustainable dev't
2 days ago

‘Inspired by Bohol’: International designers interpret Bohol arts, culture for P25-billion sustainable dev't

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Aiming to interpret with respect Bohol’s culture as being hospitable and festive into the property, Hope assembled an...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Ang saya!': Boss Toyo wins Francis M polo for P620K, completes 'Bagsakan' collection
Exclusive
4 days ago

'Ang saya!': Boss Toyo wins Francis M polo for P620K, completes 'Bagsakan' collection

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Rapper and content creator Boss Toyo is glad that he finally completed the "Bagsakan" polo of Parokya ni Edgar's Chito Miranda,...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra features female conductor for Women's Month
5 days ago

Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra features female conductor for Women's Month

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
In line with the celebration of Women’s Month this March, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra performs under the baton...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with