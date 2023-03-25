'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown releasing first book in September

Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems.

MANILA, Philippines — Teen actress Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things" and "Enola Holmes" fame will be releasing her first-ever novel "Nineteen Steps" this September 2023.

"Nineteen Steps" follows 18-year-old Nellie Morris who lives with her family in Bethnal Green during World War II, and after chance encounter with a nearby stationed American airman, a terrible incident occurs during an air raid with catastrophic consequences.

"As the truth about that night is revealed, Nellie’s world is torn apart. When it seems all hope is lost, Nellie finds that, against all odds, love and happiness can triumph," goes the novel's preview.

Millie said in a statement that the book is based on her grandmother Ruth who survived the Bethnal Green Tube Disaster, considered to be the largest single loss of civilian life in the United Kingdom during World War II.

"This book is very personal and close to my heart. I grew up listening to stories about her time living through the war. I’m honored to keep her story alive," Millie also said.

The novel will be published by HarperCollins imprint William Morrow, set to be released on Sept. 12, 2023.

"[It] is a tender, inspiring story about female resilience and the human spirit. Both heart-warming and heart-breaking, it’s a novel that portrays the strength and courage we find in family, friendship and community," said William Morrow executive editor Liz Stein in the same statement.

Liz added that she was "incredibly moved by the haunting, true tragedy at the core of the novel and enchanted by the unforgettable portrait of love in the time of war."

After starring in the fourth season of "Stranger Things" and an "Enola Holmes" sequel last year, Millie will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix fantasy film "Damsel" and the Russo Brothers sci-fi movie "The Electric State" based on the graphic novel of the same name.

The fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" will begin principal shooting in May; no release date has been announced by Netflix as of writing.

