Entertainment

'Becoming Filipino' vlogger closer to becoming Filipino citizen

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 2, 2023 | 12:16pm
'Becoming Filipino' vlogger closer to becoming Filipino citizen
Kyle Douglas Jennermann of "Becoming Filipino" at the House of Representatives
Instagram / Becoming Filipino

MANILA, Philippines — Kyle Douglas Jennermann, the Canadian national behind the popular YouTube channel "Becoming Filipino," is one step closer to obtaining Filipino citizenship.

Last February 27, the House of Representative passed on third and final reading House Bill (HB) No.7185, an act granting citizenship to Jennermann — or Kulas as he goes by — as filed by Biñan City Rep. Marlyn "Len" Alonte over a year ago.

244 House members voted in the affirmative during the plenary session, with one abstention and no negative votes.

The bill will now be passed over to the Senate for approval, and if also passed on final reading, will be up for signing into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"Kyle Jennermann is a Canadian national who found himself enamored with the Philippines. He firmly believes that the world be a better place to live if people around the world make the Philippines a part of their lives in one way or another," says HB No. 7185. "Through his vlogs, he has created and published thousands of video content showcasing his real-life interactions and connections with the Filipino people and their culture all throughout his eight years of immersive travel."

Jennermann expressed his gratitude on social media and reflected on what it means to "become Filipino" as he praised the Philippines which he has been "so privileged to deeply immerse and grow with... a place full of people that I idolize, learn from, appreciate, share inspiration with."

The vlogger has lived in the Philippines for a decade now. Beyond vlogging, Jennermann actively participates in different outreach programs and government disaster response operations.

As of writing, the "Becoming Filipino" YouTube channel has 1.06 million followers while its official Facebook page has 1.5 million followers.

