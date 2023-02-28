^

Entertainment

Cebu feels ‘like home’ for The Iron Heart stars

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
February 28, 2023 | 8:38am
Cebu feels â€˜like homeâ€™ for The Iron Heart stars
The Iron Heart main cast joining last month’s Sinulog festival.

The city of Cebu has become a home to some of the stars of the ABS-CBN action-packed series The Iron Heart. They have been coming in and out of the city while some even stayed for months over the course of filming the series.

The cast members have nothing but great words to say about their past and recent experiences in the Queen City of the South. They told the select press who visited them in Cebu, including The Philippine STAR, of their beautiful memories of the beloved city, including the warm reception of the Cebuanos.  They also recommended some tourist spots to visit and local dishes to try.

Lead actor Richard Gutierrez (as Apollo in the series) cited the locals’ hospitality and the scenic spots around Cebu, which is also his mom Annabelle Rama’s hometown. He expressed his gratitude to the Cebuanos for their warm welcome and the local government units (LGUs) that supported and assisted them during filming.

“One should really visit Cebu. Cebu has so much to offer. We also attended the Sinulog (festival) here. It was a great experience. Cebu is beautiful. Thirty minutes away nasa dagat ka, 30 minutes away nasa bundok ka. You have a nice modern city. The people are so nice (and) ang sarap ng pagkain,” he said.

Dimples Romana, who plays Selene in the series, is already familiar with Cebu since her husband Boyet Ahmee was born there. The actress knows the Bisaya language a bit, saying “Gamay ra.”

“I’ve gone around,” she shared. “This is where we had our honeymoon 20 years ago. I love lechon. I have good friends who live here. Mga kumare at kumpare ko kay Elio and Alonzo (children). So ako talaga, Cebu really feels like home. Tingnan mo, it doesn’t feel different to me.”

Richard Gutierrez (left) with Albert Martinez on set in Cebu.
Photo from Star Creatives

“I love Cebu,” declared Albert Martinez, The Iron Heart’s Engr. Priam dela Torre. The actor and his late wife Liezl used to be frequent visitors of Cebu.

“Actually, there was a time that we wanted to stay here for a very long time. So we got a unit here before. But since nga buhay namin is in Manila na and then ‘di na ko  nakabalik,” he said.

“Now after so many years, I’ve seen the difference, I’ve seen the development and the good thing about Cebu is they were able to maintain their culture as Cebuanos. They are very kind people. Very helpful like yung typical na hospitality talaga is overwhelming here in Cebu,” he added.

His favorite dish is lechon. “We’ve been eating it almost every day… My only worry is that baka pagkatapos ng The Iron Heart (filming), ang taba ko na (laughs). Every day workout and every day lechon.”

For Maricel Laxa (Atty. Helen), Cebu reminded her of her stint in Ironman Philippines. “I remember vividly pagdating ko palang galing airport, umaakyat kami ng Mactan Bridge. I remember the last time na umaakyat ako ng Mactan Bridge pero nagbibisikleta ako, a 90-kilometer ride. So, now that I’m doing an action (series), nabalik ako duon,” she recalled.

On the other hand, Sue Ramirez (Venus) said her favorite location is the cockfighting arena in Carcar City where they filmed some of the scenes in the series. She and the team have also gone to other areas in the Cebu province such as Carmen and Argao Beach.

“I’ve been here before. We have been here since September. It’s very close to home. It’s very like Manila (with) the places that you can go to. Siguro ang naiiba lang talaga medyo may language barrier. Like kunyari magpapa-Grab kami dito. Sometimes, they talk to us in Bisaya. On our part, we have made a conscious effort to try to understand and vice-versa.” Sue was also touched by the friendly welcome of the Cebuanos.

Jake Cuenca and Sofia Andres are backdropped by the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, the country's longest sea-crossing bridge.
Photo from Jake's Instagram

Being an Ilongga, Sue found it easy to learn and communicate through their language. “It’s not so hard for me to try to communicate. ‘Lami kayo uy’ (very delicious). Sa Grab, palagi kong sinasabi na, ‘Kuya, paduong na lang sa lobby please.’”

Sue’s co-star, Sofia Andres (Nyx), who has a Cebuano boyfriend is also there to converse on behalf of them. “When we are with Sofia, we really feel at home because meron magko-converse para sa amin,” said Sue.

Meanwhile, gaming video content creator Christine Samson and Kapamilya actor Anthony Jennings were the latest to join the powerhouse cast of The Iron Heart.

This is Christine’s second time in Cebu. The first one was last December with the family of her boyfriend where they got to visit the churches in Cebu. They queued for hours at the Simala Shrine to pray and made their wishes. Christine also witnessed a “miracle” when she prayed for her friend to pass the board exam and it came true.

Anthony, on the other hand, got to taste the lechon and learned Bisaya words, such as “gwapa (pretty)” and “naunsa ka man (what happened to you)?”

Enzo Pineda (Hero) considered Cebu his “home” having been taping in the city for three weeks. “Mas nagiging bahay namin ‘to lately,” he said.

During his stay, he went on a 4x4 off-roading adventure in the south of Cebu with co-actors Albert, Manuel Chua and Christian Vasquez. He recommended various activities and other places in the island-province like swimming with the whale sharks in Oslob, the Bai Hotel, Plantation Bay Resort and Spa, and NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

From left: Christian Vasquez, Manuel Chua, Enzo Pineda and Albert go 4x4 off-roading in southern Cebu.
Photo from Christian’s Instagram

He also took down some notes of Bisaya phrases, such as “unsay imong pangalan (what’s your name?),” “unsay imong edad (what’s your age?)”, “palimpyo palihug (please clean this),” and “papalit (buy).”

Jake Cuena (Eros) named some of his favorite restaurants in town, namely, CUR8, The Pig and Palm and hotels Shangri-La, Sheraton and Waterfront.

Anna Marin (Delia), Althea Ruedas (Lia) and Louise Abuel (Troy) who were at the Rama Compound when the press interviewed them likewise shared what they love about Cebu.

“Thank you to all the Kapamilya here… Thank you to all the Cebuanos who welcomed us at walang gulo ‘pag nagte-taping kami. The people are very cooperative and the weather as well,” mentioned Anna.

Sue Ramirez during an interview in one of the filming locations in Cebu City.

Althea agreed, “(They are) very welcoming po and exciting na nakapunta po ako dito and I was able to work with great actors and actresses. We are very happy on set and outside the set.”

Louise was able to visit Argao Beach and also recommended Cebu’s lechon and chicharon as local food to try.

(Directed by Lester Pimentel Ong and Richard Ibasco Arellano, The Iron Heart airs 8:45 p.m. on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube, Jeepney TV and TFC IPTV).

Anna Marin and Althea Ruedas at the Rama Compound.

ABS-CBN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I didn't even choose the name Liza': Liza Soberano shares story of 'growth, gratitude, taking control' in new vlog

'I didn't even choose the name Liza': Liza Soberano shares story of 'growth, gratitude, taking control' in new vlog

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
After her social media accounts were "wiped out," Liza Soberano uploaded a new YouTube vlog today where she poured her heart...
Entertainment
fbtw
Erik Matti calls out Star Magic, John Arcilla for not mentioning 'OTJ 2' in posts

Erik Matti calls out Star Magic, John Arcilla for not mentioning 'OTJ 2' in posts

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Director Erik Matti slammed actor John Arcilla and talent agency Star Magic for not mentioning his movie "On The Job: The...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi man lang nag-hug': 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' ends on a high note, more questions unanswered

'Hindi man lang nag-hug': 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' ends on a high note, more questions unanswered

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
It was a bittersweet ending for the top-rating historical portal fantasy "Maria Clara at Ibarra" with its two pairs of lovers...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mamatay kayo sa inggit': Manny Pacquiao debunks breakup rumors with Jinkee

'Mamatay kayo sa inggit': Manny Pacquiao debunks breakup rumors with Jinkee

By Jan Milo Severo | February 2, 2023 - 12:39pm
Boxer and former Senator Manny Pacquiao debunked breakup rumors with wife Jinkee Pacquiao by posting on social media a video...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hacked? Liza Soberano Instagram, YouTube accounts wiped out

Hacked? Liza Soberano Instagram, YouTube accounts wiped out

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Fans of actress Liza Soberano were shocked to see her social media accounts wiped out. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dimples Romana inspired by bestfriend Angel Locsin in viral 'Iron Heart' action scenes

Dimples Romana inspired by bestfriend Angel Locsin in viral 'Iron Heart' action scenes

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Viewers of the show were surprised to see the actress execute an action sequence because it was the first time they saw Dimples...
Entertainment
fbtw
Female-led fantasy drama connects Philippine's contemporary, precolonial times

Female-led fantasy drama connects Philippine's contemporary, precolonial times

By Jerry Donato | 10 hours ago
The Kapuso creative and production team carries on to tell another compelling narrative, with the marriage of the perceived...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Mag-aartista &lsquo;to!&rsquo;: Vilma Santos sees Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola baby as following their footsteps

‘Mag-aartista ‘to!’: Vilma Santos sees Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola baby as following their footsteps

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
“Matagal kong hinintay ito, ang magka-apo!”
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Vlogger Vi&rsquo;: Vilma Santos bares collaboration with Sharon Cuneta

‘Vlogger Vi’: Vilma Santos bares collaboration with Sharon Cuneta

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
Now that “Ate Vi” has almost half a million subscribers and following a successful collaboration with socialite...
Entertainment
fbtw
First 'Frozen'-themed land to open in Hong Kong Disneyland
Exclusive

First 'Frozen'-themed land to open in Hong Kong Disneyland

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Here are some things to look forward in your next Disneyland visit:
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with