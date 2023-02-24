AJ Raval hits back at bashers calling her 'kabit, homewrecker'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress AJ Raval clapped back at several bashers who called her a mistress and a homewrecker, accusing the actress of being the third party to the separation between her current boyfriend Aljur Abrenica and his ex Kylie Padilla.

AJ and Aljur both confirmed their relationship last February 14 after months of speculation that they were together.

These rumors fueled the comments of several users on a now-deleted post on AJ's official Facebook account (the same photo is still up on Instagram).

One Facebook user called AJ a "kabit" (mistress) who hit on Aljur knowing he had a family as if there were no other men in the world, while another agreed with the "kabit" comments and added that Aljur and Kylie were still married when she entered the picture.

To the first user, AJ clarified that she did not steal Aljur, and even Kylie was aware, adding that she was not the one who caused the rift in the couple's relationship.

"Literal na hiwalay na sila bago ako pumasok. Kaya wala kang karapatan sabihin sa akin 'yan," AJ replied. "Bakit hindi n'yo na lang i-research or hanapin kung sino ba talaga nanira? Bakit ako ang sumasalo ng kasalanan na hindi ko naman ginawa?"

Related: AJ Raval, Aljur Abrenica officially confirm relationship

As for the second comment, AJ clarified that she and Aljur became official on July 17, 2022 — a year after Aljur split up with Kylie — but did not make it official until this past Valentine's Day, explaining that in the months before July 2022 they were in a courting stage and did not publicize it.

“Mabuti ang intention ko, wala akong masamang hangarin… at hindi ko kayang manakit ng kapwa ko tao walang katotohanan 'yang sinasabi mo," AJ said.

Kylie said in a media conference a day after AJ and Aljur publicized their relationship that she's "happy for everybody. Everybody’s happy, and that’s what’s important."

Aljur and Kylie initially dated for three years until 2014, rekindled their relationship two years later, and got married in 2018. They had two kids before separating in 2021.

Talent manager Ogie Diaz said in November 2022 that AJ had given birth to her child with Aljur. AJ's father, actor Jeric Raval, denied in August that his daughter was pregnant.

"Bahala na sila kung ano ang paniniwalaan nila kasi the more you explain or defend yourself, lalo ka nilang aatakihin," AJ initially said when the pregnancy rumors first circulated.

RELATED: 'Everybody's happy': Kylie Padilla on ex Aljur Abrenica confirming relationship with AJ Raval