Albie CasiÃ±o calls out foreigner for indecent proposal

Albie Casiño calls out foreigner for indecent proposal

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 23, 2023 | 3:46pm
Actor Albie Casiño
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Albie Casino called out an Instagram user offering him an indecent proposal. 

Albie posted a screenshot of the direct message to him in his IG story. 

The foreigner told Albie his different trips abroad and told him he couldn't afford the trips so he just better look at and enjoy the photos. 

"I eat you for breakfast tiny man," the foreigner said. 

Albie said he received lots of indecent proposals before but this one was different. 

"WHOAH! I’VE GOTTEN INDECENT PROPOSALS BEFORE BUT THIS ONE IS WILD! @_____ YOU WANNA EAT ME THAT BAD MAN? CHILL BROOO," Albie wrote. 

