Albie Casiño apologizes to ex Andi Eigenmann for calling her 'super fat'
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 23, 2021 | 6:44pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Albie Casiño apologized to ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann for saying that he’s “super happy” now that his ex-flame is “super fat.”



In his interview with Toni Gonzaga on her YouTube channel, the newly evicted “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate said he didn’t think that his statement would pick up much attention. 



"First of all, I really didn't think it would pick up that much traction. I really didn't honestly think that it would spread like wildfire, what I said," Albie began. 



"I know now that I was wrong to say that. I want to apologize to everybody who was offended by what I had to say. I was in the spur of the moment. I was trying to say something — to be completely honest, I wanted to say something that would make her feel bad," he added. 



 






 



Albie admitted that his statement was from his frustrations from his past, and he thought of getting back at Andi for all that she did to him. 



"All the anger I had, all the pent-up frustration that I had from all the years. I felt like this would be a way for me to say something funny at the same time, get back at her for what she did to me, but I didn’t expect it to be taken that way," he said. 



"Like I said, I made a mistake then, I know I made a mistake now, and I want to apologize to everybody else who took what I said and got offended by it. I did not mean to offend anybody else. But then again, hindi ako naghuhugas kamay dito. I really did want to say something to make her feel bad and that's also wrong," he added. 



With all the platforms that he has, Albie admitted that he shouldn’t say those things. 



"Well in my mind, I was like, 'Well, they publicly ruined me. They had me assaulted, they dragged my family name.' Like, that's what's going through my head. Now with the platform that I have, I shouldn't be saying those things," he said. 



"There was nothing positive about that. Again, I'm sorry I made a mistake. I'm human, guys. I learn day by day," he added. —Video from Tony Talks YouTube channel



