Smart launches first joint telco TVC for DonBelle

The Philippine Star
February 3, 2023 | 2:16pm

DonBelle powers up kilig moments in new Smart Prepaid TVC

MANILA, Philippines —  Valentine’s Day came early for ‘DonBelle’ fans as Smart Prepaid recently put together the ‘new generation phenomenal love team’ of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano in a swoon-worthy TVC filled with kilig moments.

DonBelle turns up the romance in the 30-second TVC showing simple moments that matter to them the most, like taking silly selfies, letting loose with a TikTok dance and immersing in a movie as they enjoy each other’s company.

Moments that truly matter for DonBelle

Asked about the moments that matter most to them, DonBelle couldn’t help but agree with each other.

"My hope is that I am able to go through this year balancing work and staying connected with family and loved ones. Not to mention all the extra things I still want to do on the side," said Donny.

"I have to agree with Donny because nothing beats spending quality time with your loved ones. And it doesn't always have to be grand. It can be as simple as having coffee, sharing funny memes or a call to cap the day. It’s really the thought that makes every moment special," said Belle.

Wishes for 2023

In a recent interview for Star Magic's Inside News, the loveteam eagerly shared their wishes for the year ahead.

"Sana ngayong 2023 ay mas ma-strech pa ako in terms of learning my craft. [I also want to] spend more time with friends and family as well. And travel more," Donny said.

"I hope 2023 is full of positivity and happiness not just for me but for everyone else," Belle said.

Live in the moment with Power All offers

Just like DonBelle, you can also fully live in moments that matter most with Power All 99, which comes with 8 GB for all sites and apps, Unli TikTok and Unli Texts to All Networks valid for 7 days for only P99.

With Power All 99, you have more data to easily access all your go-to websites and productivity apps so that you can spend more quality time with your loved ones. You can also use it to share updates on social media, make catch-up video calls or send funny memes and messages to family and friends.

The promo also comes with Unli TikTok, so you can enjoy watching and sharing trending videos from your favorite content creators, be it funny skits, a day in a life, dance and song covers, food reviews, budol finds and so much more.

You can also register to Power All 149, which comes with a bigger allocation of 12 GB of data for all sites, Unli TikTok and Unli Calls to All Networks. 

Register to Power All 99 and Power All 149 by logging into the GigaLife App or their go-to mobile wallet app, by dialing *123# or by heading to the nearest retailer or convenience store. 

Philippines’ fastest and best mobile network

Power All is powered by Smart, which is recognized as the Philippines’ Best Mobile Network by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband intelligence. Smart received this accolade after dominating two crucial Ookla Speedtest Awards categories, the “Fastest Mobile Network” and “Best Mobile Coverage,” from Q1-Q2 2022.

In compliance with the SIM Registration Law, Smart Prepaid subscribers are encouraged to have their SIM registered at https://simreg.smart.com.ph/ portal.

 

To know more about Smart Prepaid’s Power All offers, visit smart.com.ph/Prepaid/PowerAll.

