Kristine Lim makes successful return to art scene after long hiatus

After going through mental and emotional challenges, the award-winning visual artist is now at peace with herself. She has captured the hearts of many after her successful solo art exhibit titled Almost There, which marked her official return to the art scene.

Prolific and award-winning visual artist Kristine Lim finds most fascinating sketching in front of her subject. It not only allows her to capture a fleeting impression of a scene or person before it changes but Kristine is also able to show the rawness of her every stroke of the pen.

“I’m very raw with my sketches because I want people to see where I began, saan ako galing, ‘yung hagod ko, everything,” said Kristine, who was doing a live sketching session, with yours truly as the subject, while we were having a conversation.

“We are used to seeing the artist’s finished product. I want to bring something different to the table. I want them to see the rawness of my strokes and at the same time the rawness of the subject. Pakiramdam kasi nila ‘yung art is, it’s fine arts, it’s for the discerning few when in fact, it shouldn’t be like that.”

“And the greatest artist of all is the God of all. (In the Bible) Genesis chapter 1, verse 1 it says, ‘In the beginning, God,’ and the next word that follows is ‘created’ and that’s proof that God is the greatest artist,” she shared.

Her relationship with God has not always been easy, Kristine admitted. She recalled the time when her faith in the Lord was put to the test a few months after she surrendered herself to Jesus Christ.

“It (test) was the death of my son (John, the identical twin brother of Judah). I will admit, may mga struggles sa loob ng aking kalooban. I questioned Him na bakit kung kailan na binigay ko sa Iyo na buong-buo ‘yung buhay ko, saka Mo ipaparamdam sa akin ito? Pinaparusahan Mo ba ako?”

Photos from Kristine Lim's Instagram Kristine with this columnist during an interview.

Kristine later on realized that after pouring out her feelings, God answered her in a way that would make her understand why she had to go through the painful process.

“We were never called to understand God, we were called to follow and obey God and when we follow and obey Him, nothing can go wrong. He will set our path straight, nakasulat naman po ‘yan sa Bible at ‘yun naman po ang nangyari sa buhay ko. Wala naman pong pagkukulang ‘yung Diyos,” she said.

“I prayed to Him that I wanted a son. He’s faithful because I have Judah and He gave me so much more. He remained faithful even in those times that I was not faithful to Him.”

Kristine also opened up about the mental and emotional challenges she went through in life. She emphasized that God has a reason for allowing things to happen — good and bad — not for her to appreciate what she’s become but “who He is in my life.”

Looking back, Kristine said she came to a point where she could no longer feel any satisfaction in life. In 2018, she was diagnosed with paranoid personality disorder, the reason behind her severe anxiety and depression.

“I had a couple of suicidal attempts at ‘yun pala ‘yung cause why I had lots of triggers. I didn’t know how to handle myself. I didn’t know how to handle people. I’m thankful to my doctors and to my husband Jasper, who’s very supportive,” she said.

“He really found a way to lead me to my doctors. I’m grateful to them, pero babalik ako ulit doon sa kung hindi ko nakilala si God, I won’t be equipped to continuously heal because I’m still not perfect. I have so many shortcomings and I need God to be with me every second of my life.”

It was her friend Julian Coseteng who invited Kristine to attend a Sunday service which, according to her, brought a major change to her life.

“Nobody knew that Sept. 10, I was planning to end my life. Everything was ready, my suicide notes. Had I not attended that Sept. 9 (Sunday service) at kung hindi ko narinig si Pastor Patrick Mercado, then we’re not facing each other here now. I’m just so thankful that God is really a buzzer-beater. He made a way,” she said.

Kristine asked forgiveness for her sins and promised God that whatever and wherever He leads her, she will do nothing but to trust Him. Apart from drawing strength from God, Kristine is also thankful that she is surrounded by supportive people.

In Kristine’s collaboration with ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, an art exhibit called Kuwento ng Alon (As Told By The Waves), she interpreted the latter’s songs as a series of artwork and art installations to mark his 20th year in the music industry.

She reminded that anyone who is suffering from anxiety and depression needs someone who is willing to listen.

“People who are undergoing anxiety, depression and suicidal tendencies do not need your advice. The world has so much voices already, pero kulang tayo ng mga taong marunong makinig. Just let them cry, shout or voice out the heavy feelings inside, if they need to kahit paulit-ulit na para silang sirang plaka. You don’t need to give (pieces of) advice, but just sit there and be there for them. They just need someone who will listen,” she shared.

With God at the center of her life, Kristine is now at peace with herself. She has captured the hearts of many after her successful solo art exhibit titled Almost There, which marked her official return to the art scene after being on hiatus for several years.

“Hinahanap siguro ng katawan ko ang pag-pinta. I’m also thankful that my husband encouraged me to go back to art. I think that through my doctors, God sent His message that I need to go back because parang sinasabi na, you should live your life how I intended it to be because I created you here for a purpose,” said Kristine, who graduated cum laude from the University of the Philippines Diliman’s College of Fine Arts, major in Visual Communications.

Last September, Kristine and ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo launched their art exhibit called Kuwento ng Alon (As Told By The Waves), where Kristine interpreted the songs of Jonathan as a series of artwork and art installations in celebration of Jonathan’s 20th year in the music industry.

Kristine and Jonathan recently held exhibits in different venues here in the Philippines and an international exhibit tour will also be held in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Japan, United Kingdom, France, USA, Canada and Dubai.

I asked Kristine who she is going to thank for the good things that are happening now in her life and she responded, “Syempre, si God.”

How would you say thank you to God?

“Ang hirap magpasalamat sa Diyos na binigay sa’yo ang lahat at talagang ibibigay pa sa’yo ang lahat-lahat,” Kristine answered which reminded me of what Maya Angelou once said and I quote, “Thank you, always say thank you; it’s the greatest gift you can give someone; because thank you is what you say to God.”