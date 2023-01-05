^

Hugh Jackman jokingly asks Oscars not to nominate Ryan Reynolds

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 5, 2023 | 12:47pm
Hugh Jackman with a cardboard cutout of Ryan Reynolds
Twitter / Hugh Jackman

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds took their onscreen bickering to a different level of fun after the former asked the Academy of Motion Picture, Arts, and Sciences (AMPAS) not to recognize the "Deadpool" actor with an Oscar nomination.

Jackman's "issue" is a reference to the song “Good Afternoon” from the Christmas movie “Spirited” which Reynolds starred in with Will Ferrell currently being on the shortlist of the Best Original Song category.

In a video posted on his social media accounts, Jackman was full of praises for "Spirited," the song, Ferrell, his co-star Octavia Spencer, and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul whom he had worked with on "The Greatest Showman," but hit the brakes when it came to Reynolds.

"Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category will make the next year of my life insufferable," Jackman said with a straight face.

This as he will be shooting alonside Reynolds for "Deadpool 3" where he will reprise his famous role of Wolverine, six years since he last portrayed the character in "Logan."

"Trust me, it will be impossible, it will be a problem... please, please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way," Jackman ended his amusing video.

Jackman's "statement" was most certainly a bit since if “Good Afternoon” does get nominated, it would be Pasek, Paul and co-writers Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, and Mark Sonnenblick who would be recognized, not Reynolds.

Additionally, AMPAS has campaign rules where a person is not allowed to tell voters not to vote for another movie; so it is likely this is Jackman contributing to the marketing campaign of "Spirited."

Reynolds did not make a video of his own, but he quote-tweeted Jackman's video saying "Disagree. I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars."

Both actors caught everyone by surprise when they announced the upcoming return of Jackman as Wolverine last September 2022, this among many previous antics they've publicly bickered about.

The nominations announcement for the 2023 Oscars will be on Jan. 24, 2023, where Filipino actress Dolly de Leon is also being tipped for a Best Supporting Actress for her scene-stealing role in Cannes 2022 winner "Triangle of Sadness."

Other big names actually vying for a nomination in the Best Original Song Category are Taylor Swift , Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd.

"Deadpool 3" is currently slated for a November 2024 release.

