^

Entertainment

WATCH: Eraserheads perform their greatest hits at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 23, 2022 | 2:49pm

MANILA,Philippines — OPM rock band the Eraserheads rolled back the years with performances of their iconic songs during their "Huling El Bimbo" concert last night, co-presented by PLDT Home.

Among the songs they performed were hits such as "Pare Ko," "Magasin," "With A Smile," "Ligaya," "Alapaap," and the show's eponymous song "Ang Huling El Bimbo."

Several artists even joined the Eraserheads for guest performances like "Mr. Pure Energy" Gary Valenciano and the cast of the musical "Ang Huling El Bimbo" for a rendition of "Christmas Party."

Attendees amounted in the thousands — estimates going from 40,000 to as high as 75,000 — to see the Eraserheads perform in what might be their last reunion concert in a while.  — Video by Philstar.com/Kristofer Purnell

ANG HULING EL BIMBO

BUDDY ZABALA

ELY BUENDIA

ERASERHEADS

GARY VALENCIANO

HULING EL BIMBO

MARCUS ADORO

RAIMUND MARASIGAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Palagi siyang late': Cristy Fermin reveals bad working experience with Alex Gonzaga

'Palagi siyang late': Cristy Fermin reveals bad working experience with Alex Gonzaga

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed her bad working experience with Alex Gonzaga.
Entertainment
fbtw
Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano shut down breakup rumors

Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano shut down breakup rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano shut down breakup rumors after they posted photos on social media.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrew Schimmer mourns passing of wife
play

Andrew Schimmer mourns passing of wife

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor Andrew Schimmer announced that his wife Jho Rovero passed away after being hospitalized for more than a year. ...
Entertainment
fbtw

Celebrating Filipino heroism in ABS-CBN’s Christmas ID Celebrating Filipino heroism in ABS-CBN’s Christmas ID

By Kane Errol Choa | 15 hours ago
A Kapamilya star-studded joyful thanksgiving celebration awaits viewers this weekend with the airing of Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa’t Isa, The ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2022 on Saturday and Sunday on the Kapamilya...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ben&Ben, Ovation Productions issue apology to fans

Ben&Ben, Ovation Productions issue apology to fans

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
BenebeOvation Productions has apologized over the “inconvenience” experienced by attendees of the Ben&Ben homecoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Eraserheads perform 'Magasin' at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

WATCH: Eraserheads perform 'Magasin' at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 42 minutes ago
The band performed a number of their greatest hits, including crowd favorite "Magasin," which had everyone jumping and bouncing...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Eraserheads perform 'With A Smile' at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

WATCH: Eraserheads perform 'With A Smile' at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 50 minutes ago
The crowd was touched throughout the Eraserheads' performance of "With A Smile," joining the band for the choruses and instrumental...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS concert film 'Yet to Come' hitting cinemas in February 2023

BTS concert film 'Yet to Come' hitting cinemas in February 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
It looks like ARMY around the world have something to be hopeful for next year as a movie about BTS' "Yet to Come" concert...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janine Berdin featured in New York Times Square billboard

Janine Berdin featured in New York Times Square billboard

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Janine Berdin is the latest Filipino artist to be featured on a massive billboard of the iconic Times Square...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ed Sheeran' arrives in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

'Ed Sheeran' arrives in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Ed Sheeran is the newest personality to be turned into a wax figure at the Hong Kong cluster of Madam Tussauds.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with