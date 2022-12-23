WATCH: Eraserheads perform their greatest hits at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

MANILA,Philippines — OPM rock band the Eraserheads rolled back the years with performances of their iconic songs during their "Huling El Bimbo" concert last night, co-presented by PLDT Home.

Among the songs they performed were hits such as "Pare Ko," "Magasin," "With A Smile," "Ligaya," "Alapaap," and the show's eponymous song "Ang Huling El Bimbo."

Several artists even joined the Eraserheads for guest performances like "Mr. Pure Energy" Gary Valenciano and the cast of the musical "Ang Huling El Bimbo" for a rendition of "Christmas Party."

Attendees amounted in the thousands — estimates going from 40,000 to as high as 75,000 — to see the Eraserheads perform in what might be their last reunion concert in a while. — Video by Philstar.com/Kristofer Purnell