Viva supports Debbie Garcia vs Barbie Imperial

MANILA, Philippines — Viva Artists Agency (VAA) expressed its support to their talent Debbie Garcia after she filed three cases against Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial.

In a statement released yesterday via their Instagram account, VAA said that they do not condone any act of violence.

“VAA therefore fully supports its artist, Debbie Garcia, in taking legal action against her attacker in an incident of violence last October 28, Friday at a gastropub in Quezon City. Debbie is set to lodge a complaint against the other person with the assistance of her counsel on November 2, 2022 Wednesday,” VAA stated.

“Viva believes that Debbie has been at the receiving end of physical and verbal attacks in the said incident,” it added.

The talent agency also asked the public to stop circulating the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident.

“VAA however kindly asks the public to refrain from further circulating copies of the video recording of the said incident on social media and allow the matter to be resolved legally,” it said.

Debbie filed a slight physical injuries case against Barbie after Barbie allegedly hurt Debbie in a Quezon City Bar recently.

Apart from the slight physical injuries case, the Viva starlet also filed grave oral defamation and grave slander by deed against Barbie.

It can be recalled that Barbie got jealous of Debbie when she was still in a relationship with actor Diego Loyzaga.

Diego and Debbie starred in the Vivamax film "The Wife." Diego and Barbie broke up in December 2021.

