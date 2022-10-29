^

'A Family Affair' stars Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby recall 'PBB' days, van incident

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 29, 2022 | 3:00pm
'A Family Affair' stars Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby recall 'PBB' days, van incident
"A Family Affair" actors (from left) Jameson Blake, Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines —Kapamilya actors Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby looked back at some of their most memorable times working together and individually in the last 10 years. 

The two actors were at an intimate media dinner promoting the upcoming finale of their show "A Family Affair."

Gerald shared the first time he saw Sam during the first-ever season of "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) in 2005.

"Nasa General Santos pa ako [noon]. Wala akong alam about sa local shows [nang sabihin ng kaibigan ko], 'Bro, pwede kang pumasok sa PBB,'" the actor shared.

He was playing billiards with a friend who said he resembled someone on the show. Gerald's friend pointed at Sam, who was flashed on screen, and it got Gerald thinking about joining the show. He thought that he and Sam were both not fluent in Filipino at that time but the latter was well-loved by the public.

In that inaugural season, Sam was evicted on Day 77 after entering on Day 28; Gerald would join the first Teen Edition months later, finishing third behind Mikee Lee and winner Kim Chiu after 42 days in the PBB house.

"[Si Sam] talaga ang inspiration," Gerald said. "Ikaw ang idol natin, 'yung standard!"

Sam then joked that he, Gerald, and their "A Family Affair" co-star Jameson Blake — who joined "PBB: 737" in 2015 — make up what could be called "AFAM Affair" given their foreign backgrounds. AFAM is an acronym-slang for 'a foreigner assigned in Manila'.

From 'Dyesebel' to car rides

Sam also commended Gerald for how much he has improved since they worked on the Kapamilya series "Dyesebel" with Anne Curtis eight years ago.

"Nakita ko 'yung growth niya as an actor, 'yung professionalism, na gustong-gusto niya ginagawa niya," Sam said, citing scenes where Gerald had him impressed. Gerald quipped by attempting to hand Sam his watch as a show of gratitude.

Gerald shared another anecdote involving Sam as a way to show the latter had a reputation for being "lutang" or oblivious.

He said he was in a van with Sam, his brother Ken, and fellow actors Rayver Cruz, Xian Lim, Enchong Dee and Jason Abalos. Sam was seated at the back with Jason.  They had the scare of their lives when their van went out of control and was going downhill. 

As he was in the passenger's seat, Gerald helped the driver maneuver the van off the road to a halt before arriving at an intersection. Everyone was reacting loudly except Sam.

"Pagtingin ko sa likod [ang daming] 'Ok ka lang?' pero sa pinakalikod naroon si Sam nag-cellphone lang," Gerald claimed. Sam disputed it, adding that he could not help anyway.

Gerald dared anyone to ask the other passengers about the said incident and he is confident that they would back him up. After a while, both Gerald and Sam just laughed it off.

Philstar
