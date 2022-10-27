^

'Natatawa na lang ako': Gerald Anderson reacts to effect of love scene with Ivana Alawi

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 1:01pm
'Natatawa na lang ako': Gerald Anderson reacts to effect of love scene with Ivana Alawi
Gerald Anderson and Ivana Alawi on the set of "A Family Affair."
ABS-CBN, Star Creatives

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson poked fun at individuals constantly linking him with his co-stars on projects, which he constantly dismisses after getting used to what are just plain rumors.

In an intimate media press conference for the upcoming finale of his show "A Family Affair" yesterday, Anderson said romantic links involving him have been circling for years despite him currently being in a relationship with fellow actress Julia Barretto.

"Feeling ko hindi mawawala 'yan, honestly," Anderson admitted. "Pero hindi na ganyan ang effect sa akin. Dati [kapag may narinig ako], 'Ha? Totoo ba 'yan?'. Ngayon, hindi na."

Related: 'Secure': Julia Barretto squashes breakup rumors with Gerald Anderson 

The actor said that such issues are always talked about on social media, and while he finds it funny, he is also aware of how dangerous it could get especially when it involves topics like fake news.

"Minsan natatawa na lang, natatawa ako talaga," Anderson said with a smile, adding that he has no control over fans suddenly linking him with co-stars.

Anderson used as an example a love scene he had with his "A Family Affair" co-star Ivana Alawi, which instantly blew up into rumors about them becoming an item.

"Wala... sanay na siguro!" Anderson laughed, and even joked he is waiting to be linked with his other "A Family Affair" co-star and fellow "Pinoy Big Brother" alumnus Sam Milby — though for his part, Milby is currently dating Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

RELATED: Gerald Anderson comments on Rayver Cruz's photo with ex Bea Alonzo

