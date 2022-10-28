^

Ivana Alawi no-show in presscon amid vlogger wars

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 2:23pm
Ivana Alawi no-show in presscon amid vlogger wars
Social media star and "A Family Affair" actress Ivana Alawi
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-model Ivana Alawi expressed her enjoyment working with Kapamilya actors Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Jameson Blake, and Jake Ejercito ahead of the upcoming finale for the show "A Family Affair"

Gerald, Sam, and Jameson graced an intimate media dinner to discuss their time on the show, however, Ivana was not present in person as she was "not feeling well," so she instead attended via video call. Jake, meanwhile, was pre-occupied with another shoot.

Ivana's absence comes amid Zeinab Harake dishing out several apologies to fellow vloggers like Ivana herself, an issue she has yet to directly comment on.

"May naging past issues kami noon. Parang nasira ako sa kanya kaya in-unfollow niya ako. May wrong info kasi nakarating kay Ivana pero napag-usapan na namin. Okay na kami," Zeinab said in her video.

As for her "A Family Affair" co-stars though, Ivana had nothing but words of admiration and respect in the few minutes she spoke at the media dinner.

Related: Zeinab Harake apologizes to Alex Gonzaga, Ivana Alawi after Wilbert Tolentino explosive vlog

"Sa mga day-off namin, pumupunta ako sa mga rooms nila para manggulo, kasi parang talagang family kami," Alawi shared, adding that she learns each time from her fellow artists.

Ivana even recalled watching Gerald and Sam's work from years before, which elicited laughs from two actors as it showed their "kuya" image.

Gerald, Sam on being seasoned actors

As veteran artists compared to some of the other cast members, "Pinoy Big Brother" alums Gerald and Sam reflected on their time onset as "elders" setting an example for others.

"Hindi madali 'yung work namin, ng mga tao sa likod ng camera," Gerald said. "[Dahil attached] na ang names namin, we have to give 110 percent."

Sam then praised the younger actors Ivana, Jake, and Jameson for their talents, and said they all maintained a level of professionalism.

Gerald added he was impressed with their work ethic, but joked "mahirap ka-bonding si Sam."

"Siguro kami ni Sam, we see ourselves in Jake and Jameson kasi ganyan ako dati... pero mas payat ako [kay Jameson] noong nagsimula ako," Gerald quipped. "Always try to do something unique and different, aways give your best, because you don't know when your last project will be."

RELATED: 'Natatawa na lang ako': Gerald Anderson reacts to effect of love scene with Ivana Alawi

GERALD ANDERSON

IVANA ALAWI

SAM MILBY

ZEINAB HARAKE
