Miss Universe for sale for P1B â€” report

Miss Universe for sale for P1B — report

Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe India 2021 is crowned Miss Universe at the conclusion of the 70th Miss Universe Competition® on December 12, 2021 at the Universe Arean in Eilat, Israel. The new winner will move to New York City where she will live during her reign and become a spokesperson for various causes alongside The Miss Universe Organization.

MANILA, Philippines — A New York Post report said that the Miss Universe pageant has been for sale for $20 million (more than P1.1 billion).

According to the report, Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor, the current franchise owner, is allegedly struggling to find a buyer for the pageant in the last six months.

The report alleged that the pageant is losing $2 million (about P114 million) annually.

"A person familiar with Miss Universe’s financial situation told The Post the organization — which includes Miss USA and Miss Teen USA events — books $2 million in losses annually, while generating revenue between $7 million and $9 million," the report said.

Endeavor declined to comment on the report.

Endeavor, which also owns MMA league UFC, bought the beauty contest from Donald Trump in 2015 before Trump ran for the presidency.

The Miss Universe pageant was founded in 1952. India's Harnaaz Sandhu is the current Miss Universe.

Recently, the organization has announced that mothers and married women are now allowed to join the world's biggest pageant starting 2023.

