Shamcey Supsup reacts to Miss Universe reportedly allowing moms, wives to join in 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines organization pageant director Shamcey Supsup-Lee reacted on the international pageant’s statement that they will allow mothers and wives to join the competition starting 2023.

In a Facebook message sent to Philstar.com via a representative, Shamcey said that they will wait for the official statement of the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) before they can issue a statement.

“No comment muna, we have to wait for their official statement,” Shamcey said.

In a move to be more "inclusive," Miss Universe recently announced that mothers and married women are now allowed to join the world's biggest pageant starting 2023.

According to the official Instagram account of the national director of Miss Universe Dominican Republic, Magali Febles, the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) will start accepting married women and mothers with children starting the 72nd Miss Universe pageant season in 2023 since many countries have already chosen their representatives for the 2022 edition this December.

The president of Miss France Society, Alexia Laruche-Joubert, said in a comment she made with The Limited Times news portal last July 13 that as an evolution of the Miss France regulation for 2023, she said that "the ban on married women and/or mothers from participating is also over."

