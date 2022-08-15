^

Entertainment

Shamcey Supsup reacts to Miss Universe reportedly allowing moms, wives to join in 2023

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 15, 2022 | 2:43pm
Shamcey Supsup reacts to Miss Universe reportedly allowing moms, wives to join in 2023
Miss Universe Philippines organization pageant director Shamcey Supsup-Lee
Shamcey Supsup via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines organization pageant director Shamcey Supsup-Lee reacted on the international pageant’s statement that they will allow mothers and wives to join the competition starting 2023.

In a Facebook message sent to Philstar.com via a representative, Shamcey said that they will wait for the official statement of the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) before they can issue a statement. 

“No comment muna, we have to wait for their official statement,” Shamcey said. 

In a move to be more "inclusive," Miss Universe recently announced that mothers and married women are now allowed to join the world's biggest pageant starting 2023.

According to the official Instagram account of the national director of Miss Universe Dominican Republic, Magali Febles, the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) will start accepting married women and mothers with children starting the 72nd Miss Universe pageant season in 2023 since many countries have already chosen their representatives for the 2022 edition this December.

The president of Miss France Society, Alexia Laruche-Joubert, said in a comment she made with The Limited Times news portal last July 13 that as an evolution of the Miss France regulation for 2023, she said that "the ban on married women and/or mothers from participating is also over."

RELATED: Miss Universe allows moms, wives to join starting 2023

MISS UNIVERSE-PHILIPPINES

SHAMCEY SUPSUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Gonzaga made Matteo Guidicelli cry for always bringing up his ex Maja Salvador

Alex Gonzaga made Matteo Guidicelli cry for always bringing up his ex Maja Salvador

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Matteo Guidicelli and Alex Gonzaga are trending online after the actor called out Alex on live TV.
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
From actress-turned-influencer Andi Eigenmann to actor-model Sid Lucero, here is a look at the full Eigenmann family tre...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
From actress-turned-influencer Andi Eigenmann to actor-model Sid Lucero, here is a look at the full Eigenmann family tre...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
From actress-turned-influencer Andi Eigenmann to actor-model Sid Lucero, here is a look at the full Eigenmann family tre...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tita Cherie, this is for you!': Max Eigenmann dedicates Best Actress Cinemalaya to Cherie Gil

'Tita Cherie, this is for you!': Max Eigenmann dedicates Best Actress Cinemalaya to Cherie Gil

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actress Max Eigenmann won the Best Actress award at the recently concluded 18th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Donnalyn Bartolome's 'kanto-style' birthday party tops YouTube list

Donnalyn Bartolome's 'kanto-style' birthday party tops YouTube list

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Content creator Donnalyn Bartolome recently celebrated her birthday in “kanto-style,” making her vlog the number-one...
Entertainment
fbtw
TV series featuring Ifugao culture survives pandemic

TV series featuring Ifugao culture survives pandemic

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
In celebration of its 35th year as the grant-giving agency of the government, the National Commission for Culture and the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Romania vows to return in 2023 after Miss Universe 2022 pull out

Romania vows to return in 2023 after Miss Universe 2022 pull out

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
In what could have been their third year with the Miss Universe pageant, the European state of Romania decided not to field...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Binibining Pilipinas winner Gabby Basiano cried at interview with Boy Abunda
Exclusive

Why Binibining Pilipinas winner Gabby Basiano cried at interview with Boy Abunda

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 hours ago
Prior to our interview with newly-crowned Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental Gabrielle Camille Basiano, she was interviewed...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Eat Bulaga,' etc.: Lala Sotto shares plans for MTRCB

'Eat Bulaga,' etc.: Lala Sotto shares plans for MTRCB

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 6 hours ago
Tito Sotto and Helen Gamboa’s daughter described her first few weeks in office as “wonderful.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with