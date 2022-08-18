LIST: Asian horror movies, shows to stream this 'ghost month'

Scenes from "Eerie" and "May The Devil Take You"

MANILA, Philippines — For some Filipinos, particularly those with Chinese heritage, August is an eerie time of the year.

Chinese culture consider August to be "ghost month," as the 15th day of the seventh month is called "Ghost Day" where deceased spirits are said enter the realm of the living.

Whether one believes in such supernatural things or not, it cannot be denied that is fun to have a good scare every now and then.

Asians know all about giving people a fright, not just with spooky stories but with iconic horror films like "The Grudge," "Shutter," "A Tale of Two Sisters," and in the Philippines, a wide array of "Shake, Rattle & Roll" movies.

Streaming platform Netflix compiled a bunch of Asian horror films for everyone to enjoy this "ghost month" and give everyone some hair-raising goosebumps:

'Eerie' (The Philippines)

Of course this list should start with something close to home, even if that something involves the abuses that occured inside a convent.

"Eerie" by Mikhail Red starring Bea Alonzo and Charo Santos-Concio touches on the clash between modern beliefs and faith, triggered by an incident that takes place in an all-girls Catholic school.

'Roh' (Malaysia)

A horror film rising in popularity due to critical acclaim, "Roh" is rooted in Malaysian folklore and superstitions, exploring the devil's role in society.

Related: Nadine Lustre to star in Mikhail Red thriller 'Deleter'

"Roh" follows a family that lives in a hut deep in the jungle where they have supernatural experiences after taking in a little girl that was lost in the forest.

'The Whole Truth' (Thailand)

In "The Whole Truth," two siblings discover a hole in the wall of their grandparents' house and despite their family saying there is nothing to be concerned about, they discover secrets that might have been better left unknown.

'Dendam Pontianak' (Malaysia)

In Southeast Asian folklore, a pontianak or kuntilanak is a vampiric female spirit, often taking the form of a pregnant woman unable to give birth, that is full of vengeance.

Such mythology is the subject of Malaysia's "Dendam Pontianak" but with a modern take on the creature.

'Vietnamese Horror Story' (Vietnam)

This film interweaves three stories inspired by Vietnamese folklore and urban legends, each of them an integration of traditional cultures and beliefs.

From an actress finding the secret to everlasting beauty to a psychic searching the remains of a deceased girl, one will be in for a thrill with "Vietnamese Horror Story."

'The Guardian' (Vietnam)

This is another Vietnamese movie, but this time, it dives into the darkness of the entertainment industry after a singer seeks popularity through black magic, occult forces, and a Kuman Thong doll.

Related: Be careful who you speak to: 'The Black Phone' review

In Thai folklore, Kuman Thong doll were originally roasted fetuses which are painted over, said to bring people luck, wealth, and harm depending on a person's request which often comes with consequences

'May The Devil Take You' (Indonesia)

For those looking for flicks on the gory and bloody side, "May The Devil Take You" may be the one for you as it uncovers the consequences of satanic rituals when you "sell your soul to devil," all in popular Indoneshian fashion.

'Incantation' (Taiwan)

"Incantation" is done in a found footage-mockumentary format that incorporates Taiwanese folklore from mysterious esoteric religions to unsettling rituals.

The Taiwanese film has also spent five weeks at Netflix's Global Top 10 for non-English movies, showing its popularity even before "ghost month" began.

'Bliss' (The Philippines)

"Bliss" is directed by Jerrold Tarog and starring Iza Calzado, Ian Veneracion, and TJ Trinidad.

"Bliss" follows an actress driven to insanity, this as horrors and madness unfold in a secluded house.

'Flower of Evil' (The Philippines)

GCash, the leading e-wallet app in the country, is bringing you a convenient and hassle-free way of enjoying the latest Asian content anytime and anywhere through Viu, the leading Asia-based over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service in greater Southeast Asia. Even if you don’t have a credit or debit card, you can now get access to Viu’s popular and current content, including Viu original content, dramas, variety shows, anime and movies from Asia – all you need is your GCash account.

Viu has recently premiered the Viu Original Adaptation of K-drama suspense drama "Flower of Evil," starring Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe. The adaptation is also being shown in Viu’s 16 markets across Asia, the Middle East and South Africa 48 hours before its television broadcast in the Philippines. Enjoy "Flower of Evil," "Why Her?," "Miracle," "Eve" and more Asian entertainment to the fullest when you subscribe to Viu’s premium plan. Enjoy ad-free viewing and unlimited downloads, and view via TV app or TV casting with Full HD-1080p video quality. With a premium plan, you can also skip spoilers because you get to watch ahead of anybody else by getting access to your favorite shows as fast as eight hours after their original telecast.

RELATED: Give slashers another stab: 'Scream' without cuts movie review