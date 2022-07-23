^

Entertainment

Ella Cruz says no intention to hurt anyone over 'history is like chismis' remark

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 23, 2022 | 1:42pm
Ella Cruz says no intention to hurt anyone over 'history is like chismis' remark
Ella Cruz sits down with Boy Abunda
Facebook / Ella Cruz

MANILA, Philippines — Ella Cruz said that she might have offended people when she likened history to chismis, but she said it was not intentional. 

The actress sat down with Boy Abunda on his online show "The Interviewer," with the episode aired on July 22. 

"Another lesson is to be strong, really, really strong and stand for yourself kasi hindi naman ako nasasangkot sa malalaking issue. Ganyan. So hindi ako sanay. Saan ako nagkamali? Anong nagawa kong mali? May nasaktan ba ako? Alam ko sa sarili ko wala akong nasaktan. Siguro may na-offend ako pero hindi naman yun intentional 'di ba po?" the actress said. 

She was asked what were the lessons she learned from the controversial incident. The primary lesson was she now knew who her real friends are. She even unfriended some. During that time, she switched off her social media notifications. Even then, she got encouraging messages from people she did not know.

Boy said he wanted to reach out to the actress when the issue surfaced. He also believed that the actress should not be bullied. 

"Kasi hindi ako naniniwala noon na dapat kang i-bully, dapat kang insultuhin. Hindi ako naniniwala noon na dapat kang parusahan lalo na kasamahan ka namin sa industriya. Kung meron kang hindi alam, e 'di ipapaliwanag, tuturuan," the seasoned host said. 

He also asked about the specifics of the interview where she was quoted about history. 

READ: History vs gossip: Historians react to Ella Cruz controversy

The actress said that it was done as a one-on-one interview for the promotion of another movie. She was asked about it when she had yet to receive her script for the controversial movie. The story on her history remark came out while she was already shooting for the said movie. 

If she were asked the same question now, would she reply the same way?

"Siguro hindi ko na para sabihin ulit na history is like chismis kasi ang laki talaga nung nangyari. Hindi ko po inasahan. Marami tayong mga hindi alam sa history na nasa libro pa rin, malalaking pangyayari pero may mga hindi pa tayong alam," she answered. 

Ella shared her sentiment after the interview was aired on her verified social media accounts. 

"Kapag umiyak, pa-victim. Kapag pumalag mayabang. Hirap ka-bonding. (Emoji with tongue out) Bagoong gusto mo?" she wrote on the caption with the behind-the-scenes photo of her interview with Boy. 

 

 

READ: Ella Cruz on Agot, Pokwang: 'Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?'
 

ELLA CRUZ

HOST BOY ABUNDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ella Cruz on Agot, Pokwang: 'Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?'

Ella Cruz on Agot, Pokwang: 'Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Ella Cruz revealed that she was hurt by the tweets of her screen mother Pokwang while she appreciated the concern of Agot...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nahihilo ako': Maris Racal reacts to being featured on Times Square

'Nahihilo ako': Maris Racal reacts to being featured on Times Square

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Singer-actress Maris Racal could not contain her excitement after learning that Spotify had featured her photo in New York's...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nahihilo ako': Maris Racal reacts to being featured on Times Square

'Nahihilo ako': Maris Racal reacts to being featured on Times Square

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Singer-actress Maris Racal could not contain her excitement after learning that Spotify had featured her photo in New York's...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We&rsquo;re not fan fiction': Lorin Gutierrez calls out bashers of reunion with dad Yilmaz Bektas

'We’re not fan fiction': Lorin Gutierrez calls out bashers of reunion with dad Yilmaz Bektas

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Ruffa Gutierrez’s daughter Lorin Bektas called out bashers of her and sister Venice’s reunion with their father...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We&rsquo;re not fan fiction': Lorin Gutierrez calls out bashers of reunion with dad Yilmaz Bektas

'We’re not fan fiction': Lorin Gutierrez calls out bashers of reunion with dad Yilmaz Bektas

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Ruffa Gutierrez’s daughter Lorin Bektas called out bashers of her and sister Venice’s reunion with their father...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Vlogging star Toni Fowler shares her online boundaries for Tyronia

Vlogging star Toni Fowler shares her online boundaries for Tyronia

By MJ Marfori | 14 hours ago
We are deep into the era of social media superstars. Nowadays, a development in a content producer’s life such as a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rachel Alejandro returns to the local concert scene

Rachel Alejandro returns to the local concert scene

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
After a series of shows in the US, Rachel Alejandro is back to performing in the local music scene.
Entertainment
fbtw
Victoria Beckham joins Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham joins Paris Fashion Week

14 hours ago
Victoria Beckham will join the official line-up of Paris Fashion Week with a live runway show this autumn, the organizers...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The Powerpuff Girls' creator to reboot animated series

'The Powerpuff Girls' creator to reboot animated series

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 hours ago
"The Powerpuff Girls" reboot will again follow the titular sisters Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup as they go up against new...
Entertainment
fbtw
'May nasaktan ba ako?': Ella Cruz trends anew over Boy Abunda interview

'May nasaktan ba ako?': Ella Cruz trends anew over Boy Abunda interview

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Hours before its premiere, Ella Cruz already trended on Twitter when the teaser for her interview with Boy Abunda was released...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with