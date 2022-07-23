Ella Cruz says no intention to hurt anyone over 'history is like chismis' remark

MANILA, Philippines — Ella Cruz said that she might have offended people when she likened history to chismis, but she said it was not intentional.

The actress sat down with Boy Abunda on his online show "The Interviewer," with the episode aired on July 22.

"Another lesson is to be strong, really, really strong and stand for yourself kasi hindi naman ako nasasangkot sa malalaking issue. Ganyan. So hindi ako sanay. Saan ako nagkamali? Anong nagawa kong mali? May nasaktan ba ako? Alam ko sa sarili ko wala akong nasaktan. Siguro may na-offend ako pero hindi naman yun intentional 'di ba po?" the actress said.

She was asked what were the lessons she learned from the controversial incident. The primary lesson was she now knew who her real friends are. She even unfriended some. During that time, she switched off her social media notifications. Even then, she got encouraging messages from people she did not know.

Boy said he wanted to reach out to the actress when the issue surfaced. He also believed that the actress should not be bullied.

"Kasi hindi ako naniniwala noon na dapat kang i-bully, dapat kang insultuhin. Hindi ako naniniwala noon na dapat kang parusahan lalo na kasamahan ka namin sa industriya. Kung meron kang hindi alam, e 'di ipapaliwanag, tuturuan," the seasoned host said.

He also asked about the specifics of the interview where she was quoted about history.

READ: History vs gossip: Historians react to Ella Cruz controversy

The actress said that it was done as a one-on-one interview for the promotion of another movie. She was asked about it when she had yet to receive her script for the controversial movie. The story on her history remark came out while she was already shooting for the said movie.

If she were asked the same question now, would she reply the same way?

"Siguro hindi ko na para sabihin ulit na history is like chismis kasi ang laki talaga nung nangyari. Hindi ko po inasahan. Marami tayong mga hindi alam sa history na nasa libro pa rin, malalaking pangyayari pero may mga hindi pa tayong alam," she answered.

Ella shared her sentiment after the interview was aired on her verified social media accounts.

"Kapag umiyak, pa-victim. Kapag pumalag mayabang. Hirap ka-bonding. (Emoji with tongue out) Bagoong gusto mo?" she wrote on the caption with the behind-the-scenes photo of her interview with Boy.

READ: Ella Cruz on Agot, Pokwang: 'Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?'

