Ella Cruz on Agot, Pokwang: 'Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 22, 2022 | 8:03pm
Ella Cruz on Agot, Pokwang: 'Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?'
Composite photo shows Ella Cruz, Pokwang and Agot Isidro
Instagram / ellacruz, itspokwang27 and agotisidro

MANILA, Philippines — Ella Cruz revealed that she was hurt by the tweets of her screen mother Pokwang while she appreciated the concern of Agot Isidro during her interview with Boy Abunda on the latter's online show on Friday. 

"Hindi ko inasahan na masasabi niya 'yun. Naging nanay ko po kasi siya e. Nine or 10 years ago," Ella shared while crying on "The Interviewer." 

She and Pokwang worked in the 2012 fantasy show "Aryana" where they played mother and daughter. Ella said that she did not find Pokwang's initial tweet offensive but the succeeding ones were "below the belt." 

"Yung pangalawa, OA na. Below the belt na," she said. 

One of Pokwang's tweet jested about iodine, in reference to the mermaid characters of their fantasy show.

READ: 'Ibalik na kitang muli sa dagat': Pokwang calls out Ella Cruz over 'history is like tsismis' remark 

"Naalala ko binibisita ko pa sila lagi pagka-breaktime nila even after the show. So masakit. Masakit kasi 'yung mga taong hindi mo inaasahan, sila pa 'yung makakapagsalita ng ganyan sa'yo. Ni hindi ka man lang nila tinext, ni hindi ka man lang DM kahit sa Instagram man lang," Ella said. 

When asked if she had thought of explaining her side to Pokwang, Ella shook her head.  

She was surprised with Agot's tweets because they did not reconnect after working on a project together. 

"After magkawork, wala naman kaming connection. Sabi ko bakit may pa-tweet kasi nauna po siyang mag-tweet," Ella recalled. 
 
"Pero nung nakita ko yung kay Mamang (Pokwang), sabi ko, 'Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?' Na parang she's just trying to save me. Wala siyang sinabing masama. Sinabi niya lang na sana nag 'No Comment' ka na lang pero mahal kita," Ella said. 

Agot had earlier advised Ella that she could have been non-committal about the controversial question, which she revealed was asked prior to her receiving the script of the controversial movie on the last 72 hours of the Marcoses before they fled to Hawaii in 1986. 

She added that she has no hurt feelings towards Agot because she felt the actress was concerned for her. In a similar way, she does not find fault in other celebrities' tweets related to her controversial "history is like chismis" quote. 

She added that it was their opinion and she respects others' opinions. 

"Handa po akong makinig e lalo na sa mga oras na ito kasi iba-iba pananaw natin. Nahahati kasi sa kulay. Gusto kong maintindihan din kung bakit nangyayari ito. Kung anong mali sa nasabi ko. Kung bakit lumaki nang ganito kasi hindi ko po inaasahan. Ready po akong makinig," Ella said.  

RELATED: History vs gossip: Historians react to Ella Cruz controversy

AGOT ISIDRO

COMEDIENNE POKWANG

ELLA CRUZ
