Joseph Marco replaces Kit Thompson in a series with Hipon Girl

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Joseph Marco replaced Kit Thompson in the online series "Ang Babae sa Likod ng Facemask" after the latter was involved in the mauling incident with ex-girlfriend Ana Jalandoni.

Joseph will star alongside Herlene Budol, also known as Hipon Girl in the series conceptualized with Puregold, produced by Chris Cahilig, and directed by Victor Villanueva.

“Napaka-exciting na opportunity ang ibinigay ng Puregold sa akin,” Herlene said.

“Gusto ko ipakita sa lahat ng followers at Hiponatic supporters ang kakayahan ko bilang isang leading lady," she added.

She also said that she's lucky to be paired with Joseph.

“Sobrang lucky ako na kasama ko si Joseph Marco para sa show na ito. Siyempre, you always want to work with the best, kaya ang saya ko talaga noong nalaman ko na si Joseph Marco ang leading man ko,” Herlene said.

For his part, Joseph said he's excited to be the leading man of Herlene.

“Ang exciting talaga. I’m super honored that Puregold chose me to the leading man for the show. It’s been an absolute joy working with Herlene, and I think the viewers will be able to feel how much fun we had working together through the screen," he said.

“Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” tells the story of Malta, played by Herlene, a 25-year-old cashier. Malta works hard to support her mother, Madam Baby, portrayed by seasoned actress, Ms. Mickey Ferriols.

One day at work, Malta meets the handsome but unlucky in love Sieg, played by Joseph. It’s love at first sight for Sieg, who is mesmerized by Malta’s eyes. What unfolds is the story of how Malta and Sieg find love and overcome their doubts and insecurities, and break the negative cycles of their past.

The online series will be streaming for free the digital Puregold YouTube Channel every Saturday, 6 p.m., beginning June 11, 2022.

