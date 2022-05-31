Why 'Hipon Girl' Herlene Nicole Budol doesn't splurge on luxury items

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidate Herlene Nicole Budol, also known as "Hipon Girl," shared that she's not the type to splurge on luxury items.

In fact, the only luxury item in her closet is still the pair of Gucci sneakers gifted by actress Alex Gonzaga during a video prank the latter shared on her YouTube channel a year ago.

"Actually, nag-anniversary na siya. Abangan niyo mga guys kung kelan natin susuotin dahil never ko pa siyang nasuot sa buong buhay ko," Herlene told Philippine Entertainment Portal during a recent press event.

"Hindi kasi ako ano, e, hindi ako masyadong maluho talagang tao. Pero happy ako kasi nagkaroon ako ng ganu'n. At sana masundan if kaya na ng budget," she added.

The TV show host said she'd rather spend on her family's needs.

"Actually, kaya naman pero hindi ako magastos talaga. So mas uunahin ko 'yung pangangailangan namin ng pampamilya ko."

Apart from her TV projects, it can be assumed that Hipon Girl has been raking money from her YouTube channel with 1.95 million subscribers, her TikTok account with 6 million followers, her Facebook account with over 412,000 followers, as well as her Instagram account with over 445,000 followers.

