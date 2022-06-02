Jason Abalos, Vickie Rushton announce engagement

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jason Abalos and Vickie Rushton announced that they are engaged.

In his Instagram account, Jason said they have been betrothed with each other since last September 1.

“Habambuhay ko pasasalamat ang Panginoon sa buhay mo Baba. Patugtugin na ang kampana!” Jason captioned the post.

“9/1/21 she said ‘syempre,’” he added.

For her part, Vickie posted her engagement ring on a beach.

“So, Baba and I have been keeping a little secret…” she wrote.

She also quoted a bible verse saying “’When the time is right I, the Lord, will make it happen.’ Isaiah 60:22.”

Celebrities such as Joross Gamboa, Japoy Lizardo and Samantha Bernardo, sent their congratulations to the couple.

“Congrats!!!!!!! Kasalana na yan!!!!!" Joross commented.

In July 2021, Jason told Philstar.com that it's time for him and Vickie to create a family after the beauty queen had retired from pageantry.

“Siguro nasa ano na kami ni Vickie eh, matagal na kong naghihintay na matapos si Vickie sa pagpa-pageant. Tingin ko ayon na 'yon e. Sabi ko, ‘O tama na yan, hindi ka na pwede, tayo naman',” Jason said.

RELATED: Jason Abalos breaks silence over Vickie Rushton's pageant retirement