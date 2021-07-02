Jason Abalos breaks silence over Vickie Rushton's pageant retirement

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jason Abalos revealed that it’s time for him and girlfriend Vickie Rushton to create a family now that the beauty queen has retired from pageantry.

In a virtual press conference earlier today for his upcoming movie “Silab,” Jason said he told Vickie to focus on their relationship now that she’s retired from joining pageants.

“Siguro nasa ano na kami ni Vickie eh, matagal na kong naghihintay na matapos si Vickie sa pagpa-pageant. Tingin ko ayon na 'yon e. Sabi ko, ‘O tama na yan, hindi ka na pwede, tayo naman',” Jason told Philstar.com at the virtual con organized by Viva.

“Kasi hinayaan ko siya talagang lumarga, gawin niya lahat ng gusto niya habang dalaga pa siya, so ngayon siguro panahon na para bumuo ng pamilya,” he added.

Last month, Vickie expressed her sadness as she closed the beauty pageant chapter of her life.

“As much as I don’t want to, I need to close this chapter in my life. I thought I was okay but today I realized that I might not be as ok as I thought I was,” Vickie said.

“It finally sunk in that I am no longer part of it. Today, I found myself crying because I am still not ready to let go of this dream but I know I have to and I know God has better plans,” she added.

Vickie finished the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas in the Top 15 and fell short on winning Binibining Pilipinas 2018, where she landed as first runner-up.

Directed by Joel Lamangan, "Silab" stars Jason, Cloe Barretto and Marco Gomez. It is a sexy psychological drama written by the mutli-awarded screenplay writer Raquel Villavicencio to be streamed on VivaMax on July 9.

RELATED: 'Still not ready to let go': Vickie Rushton disappointed with ending pageant journey