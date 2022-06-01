The Script set to come back to Manila in September

The Script is one of the world’s most successful bands and have sold over 29 million records.

MANILA, Philippines — Irish pop-rock band The Script is coming back to Manila as part of the Greatest Hits Tour 2022.

The concert will be on September 23 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Presented by Wilbros Live and Midas Promotions, the group will be touring in celebration of their Tales From The Script album, a compilation of their biggest hits and fan favorites from their six studio albums so far.

The album highlights classic cuts from the trio’s stellar catalogue, including the UK #1 smash “Hall of Fame” (featuring will.i.am) and chart-topping hits “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” “For The First Time,” “Superheroes” plus their new single “I Want It All.” It also includes landmark moments and staples of their live show “Breakeven” their debut singles “We Cry” and “Rain.”

Their last studio album release "Sunsets & Full Moons" marked the band’s sixth #1 in their home country and fifth #1 in the UK, with more than 143-million streams worldwide. "Sunsets & Full Moons" adds to the remarkble tally of the band’s achievements of the preceding 11 years: five platinum-selling albums, 6 billion streams, 30 million singles sold, 11 million albums sold, 13 million monthly Spotify listeners and 2 million tickets sold across headline shows globally.

Tickets to "The Script: Greatest Hits Tour 2022" in Manila will go on-sale beginning June 11 at 10:00a.m. at SMTickets.com and all SM Tickets outlets nationwide.

RELATED: Red Velvet invites Filipino fans to upcoming Manila concert in special video