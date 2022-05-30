^

Korean Wave

Red Velvet invites Filipino fans to upcoming Manila concert in special video

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 30, 2022 | 3:49pm
Red Velvet invites Filipino fans to upcoming Manila concert in special video
K-pop group Red Velvet invites Filipino fans to "Be You" concert set in July
Screencap from a video on 'Be You' Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean girl group Red Velvet invited their Filipino fans to their upcoming concert in Manila in a sweet video.

In the official Facebook page of events management company Be You, Red Velvet members Wendy, Seulgi, Irene,Yeri and Joy can be seen inviting their Filipino ReVeluvs (Red Velvet fans) to watch their concert scheduled on July 22 at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in Pasay City.

"On July 22, come join us to celebrate an extraordinary event for people with special needs at the MOA Arena Philippines at 7PM," said Wendy.

"Kitakits tayong lahat," said Seulgi in the video. 

"Mahal po namin kayo!" Irene echoed. 

The event dubbed "The World Will Adjust" is poised to stage performances in celebration of people with special needs.

The K-pop girl group will be joined by other P-pop (Pinoy pop) acts at the concert, and these include BGYO, BINI and Lady Pipay. 

Tickets will be available starting today, May 30, at SM Tickets outlets and online. The prices are ranging from P1,500 to P7,000. 

K-pop group Red Velvet made their debut in August 2014 under the management of SM Entertainment. Their hit songs include “Power Up,” “Bad Boy,” “Russian Roulette,” “Red Flavor,” “Peek-A-Boo,” “Ice Cream Cake” and “Psycho.” 

They released their album "The Reve Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm" in March 2022. The group last graced the Philippines for a concert in 2019. 

RELATED: Red Velvet teases Manila return

K-POP
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Red Velvet invites Filipino fans to upcoming Manila concert in special video
1 hour ago

Red Velvet invites Filipino fans to upcoming Manila concert in special video

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 1 hour ago
South Korean girl group Red Velvet invited their Filipino fans to their upcoming concert in Manila in a sweet ...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS to visit Joe Biden in White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
3 days ago

BTS to visit Joe Biden in White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
K-pop sensation BTS will be special guests at the White House next week for the last day of the United States' Asian...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Jennie, BTS' V dating? YG responds to rumors
5 days ago

Blackpink's Jennie, BTS' V dating? YG responds to rumors

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 5 days ago
YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK's talent agency, released a formal response regarding the dating rumors surrounding K-pop...
Korean Wave
fbtw
NCT Dream, SHINee&rsquo;s Key, and more K-Pop idol groups mark return of int'l shows at Big Dome
7 days ago

NCT Dream, SHINee’s Key, and more K-Pop idol groups mark return of int'l shows at Big Dome

7 days ago
Fans are in for an entertainment treat as they would have the chance to interact and see their beloved KPOP idols face to...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Zone' releases brand new teaser trailer, release date
10 days ago

'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Zone' releases brand new teaser trailer, release date

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
The Korean adaptation of Netflix's hit series "La Casa de Papel," globally known as "Money Heist," has dropped a brand new...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Girls' Generation makes a group comeback, releases new album
12 days ago

Girls' Generation makes a group comeback, releases new album

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 12 days ago
Girls' Generation is making a comeback as a full group in time for their 15th anniversary, SM Entertainment confirmed.&n...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with