Red Velvet invites Filipino fans to upcoming Manila concert in special video

K-pop group Red Velvet invites Filipino fans to "Be You" concert set in July

Screencap from a video on 'Be You' Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean girl group Red Velvet invited their Filipino fans to their upcoming concert in Manila in a sweet video.

In the official Facebook page of events management company Be You, Red Velvet members Wendy, Seulgi, Irene,Yeri and Joy can be seen inviting their Filipino ReVeluvs (Red Velvet fans) to watch their concert scheduled on July 22 at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in Pasay City.

"On July 22, come join us to celebrate an extraordinary event for people with special needs at the MOA Arena Philippines at 7PM," said Wendy.

"Kitakits tayong lahat," said Seulgi in the video.

"Mahal po namin kayo!" Irene echoed.

The event dubbed "The World Will Adjust" is poised to stage performances in celebration of people with special needs.

The K-pop girl group will be joined by other P-pop (Pinoy pop) acts at the concert, and these include BGYO, BINI and Lady Pipay.

Tickets will be available starting today, May 30, at SM Tickets outlets and online. The prices are ranging from P1,500 to P7,000.

K-pop group Red Velvet made their debut in August 2014 under the management of SM Entertainment. Their hit songs include “Power Up,” “Bad Boy,” “Russian Roulette,” “Red Flavor,” “Peek-A-Boo,” “Ice Cream Cake” and “Psycho.”

They released their album "The Reve Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm" in March 2022. The group last graced the Philippines for a concert in 2019.

RELATED: Red Velvet teases Manila return