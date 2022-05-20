^

Jane de Leon receives 'Darna' tips from Angel Locsin

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 20, 2022 | 12:12pm
Actress Jane de Leon
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon revealed what advice she received from former “Darna” star Angel Locsin. 

In an interview with the media after she was launched as the brand new endorser of Sante Barley, Jane said she watched all “Darna” movies and series, but Angel’s version stood out for her. 

"Lahat naman po, actually, tumatak po talaga, siyempre, Ms. Angel," Jane said. 

Jane said that Angel advised her to study her role and ask for a break if she needed it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J A N E (@imjanedeleon)

"May mga binigay naman siya sa ’king mga tips, siyempre kailangan ko talagang maging handa physically and ready dapat ako anytime," she said. 

"Sabi niya sa ’kin kapag pagod ako, sabihin ko lang daw talaga na I need to take a rest," she added. 

She also opened up how she felt when she donned the superheroine costume for the first time.  

"Nag-fitting na po ako and nasuot ko na rin po ‘yung costume, surprise po ‘yan," she said. 

"‘Yung headdress pagkasuot po sa ’kin, mangiyak-ngiyak na po talaga ako, umiyak po talaga ako. After ilang years, 2019 po kasi ako in-announce and nasukat ko ‘yung costume last year. Parang doon lang po talaga sa’kin nag-sink in na, this is it," she added. 

Directed by Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” is scheduled to premiere soon in ABS-CBN. 

Sante Barley welcomed Jane as the brand’s newest ambassador

“More than all the characters that Jane De Leon portrays in her movies and teleseryes, we know that she is always kind and compassionate and uses her strength and influence to help others. And because it is our commitment to helping everyone live better lives, Jane perfectly embodies what Santé is all about. She represents the hardworking and dedicated Filipinos who have risen to become heroes of their families, especially amid these uncertain times,” said Joey Marcelo, chief executive officer of Santé. 

Santé Barley, the company’s flagship product, is made of barley grass gathered at a young age and turned into powder and capsule forms. It is composed of pure organic barley grass rich in vitamins and minerals that help to detoxify the body, lower bad cholesterol, aid digestive health, deliver a good number of antioxidants, assist wound healing, bone formation, and many more.  

A glass or capsule of Santé Barley fortifies the body with Vitamin C, zinc, calcium, amino acids, magnesium, iron, B-vitamins, and carotenoids, which are essential to giving the immune system an extra boost. The healthy goodness of Santé Barley™ is certified organic by New Zealand’s renowned organic produce and products organization, BioGro. 

