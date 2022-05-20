Jane de Leon receives 'Darna' tips from Angel Locsin

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon revealed what advice she received from former “Darna” star Angel Locsin.

In an interview with the media after she was launched as the brand new endorser of Sante Barley, Jane said she watched all “Darna” movies and series, but Angel’s version stood out for her.

"Lahat naman po, actually, tumatak po talaga, siyempre, Ms. Angel," Jane said.

Jane said that Angel advised her to study her role and ask for a break if she needed it.

"May mga binigay naman siya sa ’king mga tips, siyempre kailangan ko talagang maging handa physically and ready dapat ako anytime," she said.

"Sabi niya sa ’kin kapag pagod ako, sabihin ko lang daw talaga na I need to take a rest," she added.

She also opened up how she felt when she donned the superheroine costume for the first time.

"Nag-fitting na po ako and nasuot ko na rin po ‘yung costume, surprise po ‘yan," she said.

"‘Yung headdress pagkasuot po sa ’kin, mangiyak-ngiyak na po talaga ako, umiyak po talaga ako. After ilang years, 2019 po kasi ako in-announce and nasukat ko ‘yung costume last year. Parang doon lang po talaga sa’kin nag-sink in na, this is it," she added.

Directed by Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” is scheduled to premiere soon in ABS-CBN.

