Yeng Constantino takes fans on trip down memory lane with â€˜Biyaheng Benteâ€™

Yeng Constantino takes fans on trip down memory lane with ‘Biyaheng Bente’

Singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino heats up the Big Dome with a collection of her classics and songs in the two-day ‘Biyaheng Bente’ despite the heavy rains brought about by the southwest monsoon. While taking fans on a trip down memory lane, she also extends her gratitude to them for 20 years of support in her career.

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino took her fans on a trip down memory lane with her two-day “Biyaheng Bente” anniversary concert held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum over the weekend.

Despite the heavy rains brought about by the southwest monsoon or habagat, Yeng heated up the Big Dome with a mash-up of her classics Time In and Pangarap to start the three-hour show.

“Maraming salamat po dahil sa kabila ng masamang weather, nandito po kayong lahat ngayong gabi. Isa pong karangalan ang mag-celebrate with you. Binigay niyo po ang 20 taon ng karera ko,” Yeng said after beginning the concert.

“There are times na iniisip ko, ‘God, ‘di ko deserve ‘to…’ pero minsan ‘yung natatanggap natin kahit ‘di natin deserve, mas masarap ‘yun, eh kasi gusto niyo lang, eh. Hindi dahil, ‘I deserve it,’ but because you freely gave your love for my music and know that I appreciate that,” she added.

Fans went wild when Yeng played her hit song Jeepney Love Story and looked back on her past when her father used to loan money to buy her first guitar in Riverbanks, Marikina and made a tribute to her departed mother.

“Wala tayong pera nu’n, eh, pero nangutang ka para sa akin… doon ko nagawa ang maraming kanta na nagsimula sa karera ko. Know that I appreciate you, and I owe you for who I am,” the singer said.

“My mom passed away five years ago, but I know that she’s so happy right now watching from Heaven, seeing you all here tonight,” she added.

Yeng recalled how she went through many auditions for reality TV shows such as “Search For A Star,” “Search For A Star In A Million,” “Starstruck,” “Star Circle Quest” and “Star In A Million,” but she ultimately won in the inaugural season of “Pinoy Dream Academy” in 2006.

“Nakakapagod po, pero akalain niyo nga naman, sa tamang panahon na itinakda ng Panginoon, nanalo po ako sa ‘Pinoy Dream Academy’ dito po ‘yung sa Araneta. Maraming salamat po kasi in His perfect time, binigyan Niya po tayo ng maraming hit songs,” she said.

The set continued with her karaoke hits about relationships such as Cool Off and Lapit. She shared how she wrote songs to share stories of people hoping to make them relatable to listeners.

Kilig filled the room when fellow “Pinoy Dream Academy” contestant RJ Jimenez entered the stage and sang If We Fall In Love with Yeng. They also recalled during the show how they lost touch 18 years ago and made amends.

“Gusto kong mag-sorry sa ‘yo. For the longest time, sobrang nagalit ako sa ‘yo. Hindi ko alam ang nangyari, pero nagalit talaga ako,” RJ said.

“Alam ko kung bakit kasi sineen-zone kita parang si Ryan Bang. Kaya karma ko talaga si Ryan, eh. Lord, patawad,” she replied.

She was also joined by Kyla and sang At Ang Hirap, along with Sam Milby, and performed Paano Ba Magmahal. The guest performers then shared how proud they were of Yeng’s journey.

“First concert mo na solo, tapos nung binigay sa ‘yo ni Lord, ganito ka-bongga, sold-out, two days. Grabe talaga mag-bless si Lord, kapag binigay Niya sa ‘yo, bongga. You deserve all the blessings and more,” Kyla said.

“Deserve na deserve mo ‘to. I’m so proud of you. I’ve always been a fan. Thank you na in-include mo kami sa (20th anniversary). It is such a privilege,” Sam added.

Yeng went closer to the fans singing Babay and Paasa (T.A.N.G.A.) while riding a petite jeepney around the Big Dome.

The Cornerstone artist also recalled how she wrote Ako Muna when her brother all of a sudden became single and had the “Aha!” moment to compose something about prioritizing yourself.

Yeng also thanked ABS-CBN for giving her the opportunity to sing teleserye and movie OSTs such as Himig ng Pag-ibig from “Dyosa” in 2008, Habambuhay for “Sakal, Sakali, Saklolo” (2007), and her latest song Sigabo from the new primetime series topbilled by Coco Martin.

She also had a tender moment with Ryan singing Sabihin Mo Na, which she popularized as theme for the Tagalized K-drama “My Girl” in 2006.

“Sobrang thank you na nilinaw mo rin ang istorya natin kasi that gave me a context na hindi naman pala ako panget, na nagustuhan mo rin pala ako, but it was not the right time,” Yeng recalled.

Photos from Cornertone’s official social media Produced by Cornerstone Concerts and directed by John Prats, Yeng’s ‘Biyaheng Bente’ features performances with Sam Milby and Ogie Alcasid against a giant jeepney backdrop, a nod to the artist’s two-decade ‘byahe’ or journey in music.

“Salamat pa rin, bro. I celebrate you, lahat ng business mo at kung gaano ka ka-gwapo ngayon. S’yempre ‘pag kaibigan mo, i-a-angat mo parang poon,” she jokingly added.

Yeng made sure to honor OPM legends and the hit song Nandito Ako with Ogie Alcasid.

“Alam mo, ikaw man ay isang bulinggit, higante naman ang iyong kakayahan. Isa kang higante sa industriyang ito. Ipagpatuloy mo ‘yun para kami’y makapagpahinga na. Hindi naman habangbuhay, pero alam mo na ‘yun,” Ogie told Yeng.

She also gave the spotlight to rising OPM stars and sang Ligaya with mrld and baka bukas with Angela Ken.

It was a vocally charged performance when Yeng sang What if I miss you for the rest of my life? with Janine Berdin, with the latter turning emotional as she thanked her for passing the baton to them.

Yeng had fun moments, too, such as singing Siguro and Pag-ibig with the audience along with “Pinoy Big Brother” winner Mika Salamanca and Chinito with comedian Empoy.

She also surprised fans with a newly written worship song with the lyrics: “Ikaw ay dumating, para ako’y sagipin.”

The singer turned emotional before performing her wedding song Ikaw and shared how her husband Yan Asuncion was so understanding when she was diagnosed with persistent depressive disorder.

“Magulo ang pag-iisip ko na tayong dalawa lang ang nakakaalam. Hindi ko alam kung paano ko ipapaliwanag sa mundo, sa inyo, na sa kabila ng makulay na mundo ko, mayroon po ako ganitong kalagayan,” Yeng told her partner.

“Love, you never invalidated my feelings. You are always there for me kahit may mga times na hindi ko naiintindihan ‘yung sarili ko,” she added.

Yeng fittingly concluded the set with Hawak Kamay, her breakout song, and Salamat, her winning song in “Pinoy Dream Academy,” expressing her gratitude to her fans for the 20 years of support in her career.