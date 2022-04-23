^

'Si Nicole naman makilala niyo': 'Hipon Girl' shares plans after reaching Binibining Pilipinas Top 40

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 23, 2022 | 11:16am
'Si Nicole naman makilala niyo': 'Hipon Girl' shares plans after reaching Binibining Pilipinas Top 40
Herlene Nicole Budol, better known as "Hipon Girl," speaking to the media after the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 final screening
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. revealed its Top 40 candidates for Binibining Pilipinas 2022 last April 22 and among those chosen was comedienne Herlene Nicole Budol.

Better known as "Hipon Girl" during her stint as co-host on "Wowowin," Herlene was one of the last candidates called following the final screening at the New Frontier Theater, announced through her second name Nicole.

The commedienne assured that her entering as Nicole Budol does not mean the end of her "Hipon Girl" persona, "Mas lang... makikita niyo naman si Nicole."

"Ang tawag kasi sa aking dati sa school Budol, tapos sa amin ang palayaw ko is Herlene, sa TV naman [ay] Hipon, so si Nicole naman dito sa Binibining Pilipinas," Herlene shared after the final screening, adding that she finds it strange going by Nicole but is adjusting because she knows deep down that is who she is.

Herlene had previously said that she plans to speak in Filipino during the Q&A segments, but shared that a sort of deal she has with fellow candidate Anna Valencia Lakrini — a Filipino-German beauty queen who also made it to the Top 40 — that whenever they meet Anna speaks in Filipino while she speaks in English. 

The actress said that what she'll be focusing on as she prepares for the final hurdles of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 are her enunciation and walk, but not before joking she will be focusing on on improving her brain.

Will she have a signature move for her onstage walk? Herlene echoes the suggestions of her supporters like a "Hipon Walk" or "Tempura Walk," something she will consider in the days to come.

She said one of her reasons for joining Binibining Pilipinas was to become a role model for people, particularly her followers and supporters. "Hangga't may buhay, may pag-asa," Herlene explained. "Hindi purkit galing ka sa ilalim ay hindi ka makakabangon."

Herlene said the crown she hopes to win is Miss Grand International after seeing her supporters' comments that she is a good fit for the title, something that she is also taking to heart during her preparations.

Other titles up for grabs are Binibining Pilipinas International, Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe.

