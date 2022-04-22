WATCH: New 'Lightyear' trailer voiced by Chris Evans

MANILA, Philippines — Pixar has released another official trailer for their upcoming film "Lightyear," a spin-off feature of the space ranger toy from the "Toy Story" movies, giving a more in-depth look at the film's plot.

The trailer sees Buzz, voiced by "Captain America" actor Chris Evans, marooned on a planet with several crew members from Star Command. He takes part in a hyper-space mission off the planet, but the trip jumps him to over 60 years in the future.

Such a plotline is reminiscent of Evans' Steve Rogers character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he, too, was "a man from a different time," and in "Avengers: Endgame" traveled through both space and time.

In this new timeline, Buzz meets Keke Palmer's Izzy, the granddaughter of his commander Alisha Hawthorne voice by Uzo Aduba with whom he quotes his famous tagline, "To infinity and beyond."

The trailer also took a jab at Buzz narrating his mission log, which Hawthorne says no one really listens to; in "Toy Story," Buzz believes he is a real space ranger, not a toy, and similarly does mission logs on his wrist.

Also featured in the trailer is Buzz's nemesis, the evil Emperor Zurg, voice by James Brolin (father of Thanos actor Josh Brolin), where Izzy's mission is to take out his ship filled with alien robots. Zurg has also appeared in the "Toy Story" franchise, particularly in "Toy Story 2."

Also in the voice cast are "Orange Is the New Black" actress Dale Soules and "Thor: Ragnarok" director and actor Taika Waititi.

This spin-off will serve as an origin story that inspired the toy in the "Toy Story" movies famously voiced by Tim Allen. "Lightyear" is set to be released on June 17, 2022.

