Trina Candaza opens up on possible reconciliation with Carlo Aquino

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 11, 2022 | 3:26pm
Trina Candaza and Carlo Aquino
MANILA, Philippines — Model Trina Candaza shared her thoughts on the possibility of reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Carlo Aquino.

A social media user left a comment on Trina’s post, expressing hope that the two could get back together. 

“Sana mag kaayos na kayo ni kuya carlo alam ko mahal niyo pa isat isa pag subok lang yan malalagpasan niyo rin para kay baby kalimutan ng past at magsimula uli. God bless,” a fan wrote. 

Trina replied to the user saying, “Mahirap na po magkabalikan lalo na kung yung mga taong nakapaligid support sa pagiging single ng tao na para bang walang batang nawalan ng buong pamilya.”

Earlier this month, Carlo confirmed his breakup from Trina in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

"No na. Nag-separate na kami this year lang," Carlo said when asked if he was still in a romantic relationship with Trina. 

Rumors about the former couple's split started in January this year, after the model posted a cryptic post on her Facebook account.

The two share 18-months-old daughter Enola Mithi. Carlo revealed that he is currently civil with the mother of his daughter, and that they're currently amicably co-parenting their child.

"Nag-uusap kami every once in a while. Nahihiram ko si Mithi, pero siyempre dahil nga pandemic pa rin, 'yung safety muna niya kapag may trabaho ako nag-aantay ako ng ilang days," he shared.

