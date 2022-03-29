'Dapat totoo': Bea Alonzo stars in GMA's voter education campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo encouraged the public to go out and vote at the upcoming national elections on May 9.

In GMA Public Affairs Twitter account on Monday, Bea said that even if Filipinos have different chosen candidates, each person dreams of having a good country.

“Magkakaiba tayong mga Pilipino pero magkakatulad ang ating pangarap. Magkaroon ng disente at ligtas na buhay at magandang kinabukasan,” Bea said.

“Nasa ating lahat ang responsibilidad sa bawat kandidato, botante at mga tagapagbalita para makamit ang pangarap na ito. Kaya ngayong eleksyon, lahat tayo sa isip, sa salita at sa gawa dapat totoo,” she added.

