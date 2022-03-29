^

'Dapat totoo': Bea Alonzo stars in GMA's voter education campaign

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 29, 2022 | 1:16pm
'Dapat totoo': Bea Alonzo stars in GMA's voter education campaign
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo encouraged the public to go out and vote at the upcoming national elections on May 9. 

In GMA Public Affairs Twitter account on Monday, Bea said that even if Filipinos have different chosen candidates, each person dreams of having a good country. 

“Magkakaiba tayong mga Pilipino pero magkakatulad ang ating pangarap. Magkaroon ng disente at ligtas na buhay at magandang kinabukasan,” Bea said.  

“Nasa ating lahat ang responsibilidad sa bawat kandidato, botante at mga tagapagbalita para makamit ang pangarap na ito. Kaya ngayong eleksyon, lahat tayo sa isip, sa salita at sa gawa dapat totoo,” she added. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Last February, Bea revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, recalling difficulty in breathing. 

 “Got boosted last night!” she wrote.  

“The start of this year was challenging. I caught COVID early January (just like most people because of the covid surge), And at that time, I was also struggling with the worst muscle spasm, all while getting ready for my dream shoot. A brand endorsement I never thought would happen. (ticked off that box ?),” she added.    

RELATED: From friend zone to lovers: Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque share sweet Valentine's story

