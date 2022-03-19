Moira dela Torre calls out news org for report that she received P5M during sortie

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre called out a news outfit for a misleading headline about her.

Manila Bulletin on Friday posted a news on their official Facebook page, asking if Moira was paid a whooping P5 million when she performed in the campaign sortie of Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan in Zamboanga.

“Talk has it that singer Moira dela Torre was among celebrities that earned a huge sum recently,” Bulletin captioned the post.

The “Malaya” singer was quick to comment on the post saying the article is a clickbait.

“Baka kayo po yung bayad para sa mga headline niyo pong nagcclickbait ng ganyan. di po yan maganda, MANILA BULLETIN,” Moira commented.

“Hehe Kaya niyo naman po gamitin yung platform niyo sa mga mas importanteng bagay na hinde base sa mga ‘online marites.’ God bless po,” she added.

Jonathan Manalo, creative director of ABS-CBN Music, also commented on the post.

“Fake news alert,” he said.

Before the campaign rally, Moira shared on Facebook that she will be joining Robredo and Pangilinan in Zamboanga.

“GG, 1 to 5 million per artist offer,” a social media user commented.

Moira answered: “Hindi po kami bayad. Nag-volunteer lang din po kami.”

