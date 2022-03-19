^

Entertainment

Moira dela Torre calls out news org for report that she received P5M during sortie

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 19, 2022 | 10:55am
Moira dela Torre calls out news org for report that she received P5M during sortie
Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre
Instagram / moirarachelle

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre called out a news outfit for a misleading headline about her. 

Manila Bulletin on Friday posted a news on their official Facebook page, asking if Moira was paid a whooping P5 million when she performed in the campaign sortie of Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan in Zamboanga. 

“Talk has it that singer Moira dela Torre was among celebrities that earned a huge sum recently,” Bulletin captioned the post. 

The “Malaya” singer was quick to comment on the post saying the article is a clickbait. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Moira (@moiradelatorre)

“Baka kayo po yung bayad para sa mga headline niyo pong nagcclickbait ng ganyan. di po yan maganda, MANILA BULLETIN,” Moira commented. 

“Hehe Kaya niyo naman po gamitin yung platform niyo sa mga mas importanteng bagay na hinde base sa mga ‘online marites.’ God bless po,” she added. 

Jonathan Manalo, creative director of ABS-CBN Music, also commented on the post. 

“Fake news alert,” he said. 

Before the campaign rally, Moira shared on Facebook that she will be joining Robredo and Pangilinan in Zamboanga. 

“GG, 1 to 5 million per artist offer,” a social media user commented.

Moira answered: “Hindi po kami bayad. Nag-volunteer lang din po kami.”

RELATEDMoira dela Torre breaches 1 billion Spotify streams

MOIRA DELA TORRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Carla Abellana begins building dream home amid rumored split with Tom Rodriguez

Carla Abellana begins building dream home amid rumored split with Tom Rodriguez

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapuso actress Carla Abellana is now building her dream home after the reported split with husband Tom Rodriguez. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana begins building dream home amid rumored split with Tom Rodriguez

Carla Abellana begins building dream home amid rumored split with Tom Rodriguez

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapuso actress Carla Abellana is now building her dream home after the reported split with husband Tom Rodriguez. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Parokya ni Edgar, Agsunta, IV of Spades, Zack Tabudlo deny performing for Marcos-Duterte tandem

Parokya ni Edgar, Agsunta, IV of Spades, Zack Tabudlo deny performing for Marcos-Duterte tandem

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Parokya ni Edgar denied that they're slated to perform in an upcoming Bongbong Marcos and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kit Thompson held by police for allegedly abusing girlfriend Ana Jalandoni

Kit Thompson held by police for allegedly abusing girlfriend Ana Jalandoni

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
Actress Ana Jalandoni was rescued by the police after reportedly being injured and detained by her boyfriend, actor Kit Thompson,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Analysis: Factors that hindered Tracy Maureen Perez's chances at winning Miss World 2021

Analysis: Factors that hindered Tracy Maureen Perez's chances at winning Miss World 2021

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
So here are a few reasons why Tracy failed to win the coveted title:
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Aga Muhlach wants kids to enjoy normalcy of life outside showbiz

Aga Muhlach wants kids to enjoy normalcy of life outside showbiz

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
Aga Muhlach is open for his twins with Charlene Gonzales to enter showbiz, but at the same time, he’s happy that they’ve...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jeric Gonzales is still in love with singing

Jeric Gonzales is still in love with singing

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
Before he caught the acting bug, Jeric Gonzales had fallen in love first with music and singing.
Entertainment
fbtw
Unbroken: Raymond Lauchengco teaches modern Kintsugi art
Exclusive

Unbroken: Raymond Lauchengco teaches modern Kintsugi art

By Michelline Espiritu Suarez | 19 hours ago
Raymond’s next Unbroken class is on March 26.
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Min Ho is the new face of Fendi Korea

Lee Min Ho is the new face of Fendi Korea

By Marane A. Plaza | 20 hours ago
World-renowned actor Lee Min-ho has been announced as the new brand ambassador of Fendi in South Korea. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines wins 2nd Eco International crown

Philippines wins 2nd Eco International crown

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 22 hours ago
Hours after her coronation, MEI released Kath's first photo shoot as new Miss Eco International winner.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with