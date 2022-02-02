Enchong Dee camp says actor didn't evade arrest

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee released a statement saying that the actor didn't evade arrest.

A formal statement from the actor's legal team, Castillo Lam Tan Pataleon & San Jose Law Firm, was posted in Enchong's Instagram account, informing the public that the actor was fulfilling his professional commitment before he surrendered.

“Contrary to certain media reports, Enchong Dee has been attending to his professional and personal commitments in the past couple of days and has not made any attempt to evade arrest,” the law firm said.

“More importantly, as a show of respect for the rule of law, he voluntarily submitted himself to the authorities and posted bail,” it added.

Dee's lawyers also mentioned that their camp will take needed legal actions to defend the actor against the pending case.

“Moving forward, Enchong will take all the appropriate and necessary legal steps to defend himself against the pending lawsuit,” it said.

Enchong voluntarily surrendered himself to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Quezon City on Tueday. It was with regard to the cyber libel complaint filed against him by DUMPER Party-list Representative Claudine Bautista-Lim on August 23, 2021.

He was indicted by prosecutors in Davao Occidental last November 16, 2021. The cyber libel complaint filed by Bautista-Lim was reportedly over the actor's alleged "malicious" and "defamatory" social media posts about her grand wedding in July last year.

