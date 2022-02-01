

















































 
























Entertainment
 
Enchong Dee voluntarily surrenders to NBI
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 1, 2022 | 10:28am





 
Enchong Dee voluntarily surrenders to NBI
Actor Enchong Dee 
ABS-CBN / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — Actor Enchong Dee voluntarily surrendered himself to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Quezon City yesterday. It was with regard to the cyber libel complaint filed against him by DUMPER Party-list Representative Claudine Bautista-Lim on August 23, 2021.


Enchong Dee has been indicted by prosecutors in Davao Occidental last November 16, 2021. The cyber libel complaint filed by the lawmaker was reportedly over the actor's alleged "malicious" and "defamatory" social media posts about her grand wedding in July last year.


The same panel, however, dismissed the criminal complaint filed by the party-list rep against actors Agot Isidro, Pokwang, Ogie Diaz, Filipina drag queen Deedee Marie Holliday, Kristina Mae Misajon, and a certain Jane Doe. The panel said the statements of these respondents were "mere expressions of disapproval (or disgust)" made in the exercise of their freedom of expression.


Bautista-Lim, daughter of Davao Occidental Gov. Claude Bautista, drew criticisms after celebrities and netizens found her Balesin Island wedding with businessman Jose French "Tracker" Lim as "lavish."


Last weekend, reports surfaced that a warrant of arrest was released against Enchong. The case is bailable, so his voluntary surrender and bail payment meant that he did not wait for the authorities to arrest him.

RELATED: Enchong Dee slapped with P1B cyber libel case


