Kylie Padilla stars as billiards genius in new TV series with Rayver Cruz

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Kylie Padilla is poised to take on another unique role in a new GMA series, this time, as a billiards genius.

"I'll really be honest. Never pa akong nag-billiards. Hindi ko siya ma-grasp!" Kylie shared in jest in a TV interview with reporter Nelson Canlas of GMA News show "24 Oras" last Wednesday.

"But when I did lessons yesterday, nagkaroon ako ng confidence na kaya ko pala with the right teachers," she added.

Billiard masters Johann Chua and Geona Gregorio are currently coaching and training Kylie to help her play the role well.

The actress is also set to act alongside Rayver Cruz.

"Nakaka-excite kasi okay kasama si Rayver eh, masayang tao rin naman siya eh. Eh 'di ba 'pag ganiyan, matagal-tagal mong makakasama 'yung tao so kailangan jive kayo," she said.

Recently, the daughter of legendary action star Robin Padilla has been applauded for taking on out-of-the-box characters in her chosen projects. Late last year, she played the role of Beth, a lesbian lover of Andrea Torres' Cindy in the WeTV Original GL series titled "BetCin."

Kylie recalled feeling that the project came at the perfect time in her life. “The show was such a blessing for me kasi it came at a time when I really wanted to sink my teeth into a project that I really love, into a character na gusto ko mawala muna si Kylie."

RELATED: Kylie Padilla shares what she has to change to move on from Aljur Abrenica