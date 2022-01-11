Gerald Anderson gifts Julia Barretto her first Rolex

Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto spent their Christmas 2021 together.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson surprised his girlfriend Julia Barretto by giving her a Rolex watch last Christmas.

In Marjorie Barretto’s YouTube channel, Julia’s mother posted a video blog of their Christmas eve celebration where Gerald joined their family.

In the latter part of the video, Julia was seen surprised when she opened the gift from Gerald.

“This is my first Rolex,” Julia said before she hug her boyfriend.

“Binibili ko iyan tapos may tumatawag sa akin. Sabi ko, ‘Sandali!’” Gerald recalled.

Marjorie also posted their celebration at home on her Instagram account.

“Merry Christmas! May love and peace reign in our lives and homes. Happy Birthday, Jesus!” Marjorie captioned the post.

Since they went public in March, the celebrity couple was always seen together.

In August, Gerald said that Julia is "the one" he would like to marry in the future.

“She’s the one,” Gerald told Boy Abunda. —Video from Marjorie Barretto YouTube channel

