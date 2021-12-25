Gerald Anderson spends Christmas with Julia Barretto's family

In an image posted on Marjorie Barretto's Instagram account on December 25, 2021, Gerald Anderson spent his Christmas with Julia Barretto and her family

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson spent his Christmas with girlfriend Julia Barretto and her family.

Julia’s mother, Marjorie, posted their celebration at home on Instagram

“Merry Christmas! May love and peace reign in our lives and homes. Happy Birthday, Jesus!” Marjorie captioned the post.

In one of the photos, Gerald and Julia were seen staring at each other in front of the Christmas tree.

Since they went public in March, the celebrity couple was always seen together.

Julia also watched the MPBL game of Gerald against the Imus Bandera last week.

In August, Gerald said that Julia is "the one" he would like to marry in the future.

“She’s the one,” Gerald told Boy Abunda.

“Gusto ko sagutin ‘yan talaga. Siguro alam niyo kung ano ang isasagot ko diyan. Dahil siguro she’s still very young, and ang dami pa niyang mai-o-offer sa industriya natin, and ang dami niya pang ipapakita sa inyo, sa audience natin, ‘yung talent niya — ayaw kong maging hadlang doon,” he added.