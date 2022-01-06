

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Melissa de Leon shares ordeal in raising son Renzo
 


Leah Salterio - The Philippine Star
January 6, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Melissa de Leon shares ordeal in  raising son Renzo
Renzo, now 29 years old, with his mom Melissa.
STAR / File
 


When actress Melissa de Leon-Joseph gave birth to her eldest son, Renzo, 29 years ago, she was more than happy that she finally became a mom. However, her baby didn’t turn out to be a healthy boy from the onset.


“He was just so frail,” the mom said of her Renzo. “Ang payat niya. His lips were pale and always turning blue whenever he would cry.”


After three days, Melissa was told her son had a problem with his heart. The boy had TOF (Tetralogy of Fallot), a birth defect that affects the normal blood flow through the heart.






The Josephs: Rebecca, Melissa, Ronnie, Rigo and Renzo.

Photos by Melissa de Leon’s Instagram account








“It was so devastating at that time,” Melissa recalled. “He was my first baby. I was really looking forward to being a mother and taking care of a child. But at that time, I was told that my Renzo, our Renzo, had a heart problem.”


The situation became immediately difficult for Melissa and her husband, Ronnie Joseph. “I couldn’t understand what it was in the beginning,” she shared. “It was so hard to comprehend what was happening to my son.”


The actress was a recent guest in Usapang Puso sa Puso, a monthly forum of the Philippine Heart Association (PHA), that had its recent iteration to Usapang Mommy sa Mommy, with Melissa. The forum was hosted by Dr. Aurora Camponia. The PHA is headed by Dr. Gilbert Vilela.


Thankfully, the Josephs had a very good doctor who helped them journey with what they had to go through with Renzo. “It was so difficult for me to go through all the ordeals that I had to go through with my son,” Melissa admitted. “That was the time when we really had a good relationship with our doctor, a pediatrician and a heart doctor for children.”


The doctor helped Melissa and Ronnie go through Renzo’s problem with the heart. At that time, they were told that the baby needed to undergo an open-heart surgery at a certain age.


The mind-boggling ordeal happened when Renzo was 10 months old and he had to go under the knife. “I had to stop working just to be able to care for him really well,” Melissa offered. “The way I was asked by the doctors and taught by the doctors how to care for Renzo, with a hole in his heart. I truly understand all the mothers who are going through that right now.”


What was difficult for Melissa at that time was how to take care of a child like Renzo. How she would be able to face the difficulties or the things that she had to do. “Those were the things that entered my mind,” she disclosed. “Thank God, I have a wonderful husband who was very supportive. He went through every difficult phase in that disease with Renzo, with me.”


When the finances eventually became a major concern, Melissa did not hesitate to borrow money from other people just to cover their expenses. “At that time, Ronnie and I had just gotten married and we didn’t have a big savings,” she granted.


“Alam ko na kapag anak niyo ang may sakit, ipagkaka-utang niyo maging okay lang siya. We had to borrow money. We just thought about it later on, how to pay all those debts after.


“The Lord really helped us. It wasn’t as easy as you think it is. At that time, while we were going through it, napakahirap po. Nothing was cheap. It was also difficult to raise all that money. But thank God for all those who helped us at that time.”


The towering Renzo, who oozes with sex appeal and good looks, undoubtedly carries his showbiz pedigree. The boy is the grandson of late veteran actors Gil de Leon and Lilia Dizon, as well as the nephew of Christopher and Pinky de Leon. Renzo’s mom also acted on TV and the movies before she retired. When Renzo was younger, he appeared in a TV commercial with his mom.


“There were a lot of offers for Renzo to join showbiz,” Melissa said. “Those who saw him kept telling me, ‘Melissa, pag-artistahin mo ang anak mo.’ He sings very, very well. But he was honed more to become a businessman by his father. Very hands-on si Ronnie. My husband really wanted Renzo and the rest of our children — Rigo and Rebecca — to be in the business.”


After his surgery, Renzo lived a “normal life,” according to the mom. “All the challenges, all the success, I point them to the Lord,” Melissa stressed. “Renzo is well and good. I really believe the Lord has a good plan for him.”


 










 









RENZO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'Ay salamat naman': Internet users react to 'TV Patrol' return to free TV







'Ay salamat naman': Internet users react to 'TV Patrol' return to free TV



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


After almost two years since it went off-air, ABS-CBN news program “TV Patrol” is now back on free TV through...








Entertainment
fbtw













'I guess this is goodbye': Kris Aquino shows Mel Senen Sarmiento's explanation for breakup







'I guess this is goodbye': Kris Aquino shows Mel Senen Sarmiento's explanation for breakup



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino has confirmed her breakup with fiancé Mel Sarmiento.








Entertainment
fbtw













Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano win Best Love Team in Tag Awards Chicago







Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano win Best Love Team in Tag Awards Chicago



By Jan Milo Severo |
8 hours ago 


Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, popularly known as "DonBelle", emerged victorious as 2021 Best Love...








Entertainment
fbtw













Paulo Avelino breaks silence over real score with Janine Gutierrez







Paulo Avelino breaks silence over real score with Janine Gutierrez



By Jan Milo Severo |
16 hours ago 


Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino revealed that he is just waiting for Janine Gutierrez to be ready for him to court her.&nb...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Best decision I've ever made': Scottie Thompson on marrying Jinky Serrano







'Best decision I've ever made': Scottie Thompson on marrying Jinky Serrano



By Jan Milo Severo |
11 hours ago 


PBA star Scottie Thompson penned a sweet letter to his wife Jinky Serrano after getting married twice last year. 








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Saying Goodbye stars look forward to May 2022 elections, urge everyone to vote wisely







Saying Goodbye stars look forward to May 2022 elections, urge everyone to vote wisely



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
1 hour ago 


Since everybody had just welcomed the new year, the cast members of the iQiYi series Saying Goodbye couldn’t help but...








Entertainment
fbtw













McLisse begins their beautiful life together with daughter Felize







McLisse begins their beautiful life together with daughter Felize



By Boy Abunda |
1 hour ago 


The love story of McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson can be likened to a fairy tale, where the happy ending is only the beginning...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Let It Go': Aiai delas Alas fulfills dream to become Elsa







'Let It Go': Aiai delas Alas fulfills dream to become Elsa



By Jan Milo Severo |
10 hours ago 


Kapuso comedienne Aiai de las Alas turned into “Frozen” character Elsa for her followers. 








Entertainment
fbtw













'Masarap magbunyi kung lahat kayo panalo': Ogie Diaz sad for Enchong Dee's cybercrime case







'Masarap magbunyi kung lahat kayo panalo': Ogie Diaz sad for Enchong Dee's cybercrime case



By Jan Milo Severo |
11 hours ago 


Talent manager Ogie Diaz felt sad for Enchong Dee after the cybercrime case filed by Dumper Partylist Representative Claudine...








Entertainment
fbtw



 









2021: How Team Philippines fared in international pageants







2021: How Team Philippines fared in international pageants



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
14 hours ago 


Last year, 2021, will be remembered as a time when pageants broke through the global pandemic.








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 
































 





Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with