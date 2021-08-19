




































































 




   







   















Iya Villania bares Drew Arellano's unconditional love after forgiving her 'mistake' thrice
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 19, 2021 | 5:50pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Drew Arellano and Iya Villania
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Iya Villania revealed how she felt the unconditional love of husband Drew Arellano. 



In GMA-7 “Mars Pa More,” Iya said she did a mistake in the past but Drew forgave her. 



"Let's just say na nagkamali ako in my relationship with Drew. Meron akong sablay na nagawa. Tapos sabi niya 'If you were me, what would you do?' Tapos sabi ko, 'If I were you, I'd breakup with me,' Tapos hagulgol ako, cry, cry, cry, kasi siyempre sabi ko 'I don't deserve you,'" Iya said. 



"Alam mo kung ano ang sabi niya sa akin? Sabi niya 'Call me this or call me that, but I still have faith in you'," she added. 



 










 



Iya said that she did the mistake thrice but Drew still loves her despite. 



"Naka-jackpot ako!... That's really when I felt now, 'Wow okay, this is unconditional love because he still knew where my heart was. He still knew me despite the mistakes that I had made. And not just once, but thrice. 'I'm still willing to love you," Iya said.



The couple tied the knot in 2014. They have three children, Primo, Leon and Alana. 

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

